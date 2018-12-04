IAAF To Announce Whether Doping Ban Against Russia Will Be Lifted

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) will learn on December 4 whether the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will lift a ban imposed against it in 2015 over widespread doping.

The IAAF’s council will vote on Russia’s status after hearing a report and recommendation by a task force it has formed to monitor Russian progress toward meeting conditions for reinstatement.

Rune Andersen, head of the IAAF's Russia task force, said in July that RUSAF had made significant but incomplete progress toward meeting the reinstatement requirements.

RUSAF was banned by the IAAF in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found that doping in Russia was systemic and state-sponsored.

To be reinstated, the IAAF has said Russia must acknowledge the findings of the report – including an admission that doping in Russia was state-sponsored.

Russia also must provide access to data from the testing of samples from 2011 to 2015 by the Russia Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Russia has accepted that doping has been widespread, but authorities in Moscow continue to deny any of it was state sponsored.

In September, WADA reinstated Russia in a controversial decision made on condition that Russia recognize the findings of its report and allow access to RUSADA’s stored test samples.

WADA has warned that failure to provide access to all of the data from RUSADA’s Moscow lab by the end of 2018 could lead to another suspension.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and the BBC