IAEA: Iran Expands Enrichment In New Breach Of Nuclear Deal

Iran has started using advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, the UN's nuclear watchdog says, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.



Advanced centrifuges "were accumulating, or had been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium," the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in the report to member states cited by Western news agencies on September 26.



In addition, IAEA inspectors have verified that Iran has pushed ahead with preparations to install more advanced centrifuges that can refine uranium more efficiently.



Under the 2015 nuclear agreement that puts curbs on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for an easing of sanctions, Tehran is only meant to enrich uranium using less efficient centrifuges.



The accord has been in jeopardy since May last year when the United States withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil exports and crippling its economy.



In response, Tehran has reduced some of its commitments under the nuclear accord over the past few months.



The deal's European signatories -- Britain, China, France -- have tried to salvage the accord, but Iran has repeatedly accused them of not doing enough to protect it from the effects of U.S. sanctions.



The pact is aimed at preventing Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Tehran insists that its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes.

