News
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Of Three Linked To 2008 Russia-Georgia War
The top prosecutor with the International Criminal Court has asked for the arrests of three South Ossetian officials he said may have committed war crimes during the 2008 Russia-Georgia War.
Karim Khan, the court’s main prosecutor, said in a statement on March 10 he had asked judges to approve the warrants.
"My application for these warrants of arrest focuses specifically on unlawful confinement, ill-treatment, hostage taking, and subsequent unlawful transfer of ethnic Georgian civilians in the context of an occupation by the Russian Federation," Khan said in a statement.
The brief 2008 war resulted in Russia invading Georgia, and essentially carving out South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, from control of the government in Tbilisi.
Russia later said it considered the two regions independent states -- a declaration unrecognized virtually anywhere in the world.
Even if the court's judges approve the arrest warrants, it's unclear how they would be put into effect, and by whom.
Georgia is a member of The Hague court. However, Russia, which is not, has de facto control over South Ossetia, and is unlikely to turn the individuals over to the court.
All Of The Latest News
Ukrainian Troops Attempt To Drive Russian Forces From Village Near Kyiv
Turkmen Public-Sector Workers Ordered To 'Vote For Incumbent's Son'
MARY, Turkmenistan -- Turkmen public-sector workers and their families in a southeastern district have been ordered to participate in early presidential voting and cast their ballots for the son of the current president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
The reports from residents of Mary Province to RFE/RL were the latest in growing evidence that Turkmen officials are seeking to manipulate balloting in the March 12 vote, in which Berdymukhammedov is not running for reelection.
The snap election in the tightly controlled Central Asian country is widely seen just a formality to transfer power from Berdymukhammedov to his son, Serdar.
"All [state] employees were strictly ordered by the authorities to cast their ballots or March 10 or 11. Those who can't come to [early voting] must explain the reason to the authorities in written form," one resident of Mary city told RFE/RL on March 10.
Residents spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity due to fear of prosecution or retaliation by the authoritarian government that has long tolerated no dissent.
Another Mary resident said that local officials had told people to "vote for Serdar, the son of our president."
Election workers have been instructed that they must help voters to find Berdymukhammedov's name among the total of nine candidates on the ballot papers, he added.
No election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by Western election monitors.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov took over as president in 2006 after the death of the long-ruling, idiosyncratic president, Saparmurat Niyazov.
Observers had initially hoped that Berdymukhammedov might undo some of Niyazov's excesses, and open up the gas-rich country to more outside investment and foreign trade.
But Berdymukhammedov has imposed his own brand of autocratic rule.
In February, Berdymukhammedov, 65, announced that he intended to step aside to allow power to be turned over to "young leaders." The following day, parliament set the date for an early presidential election.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 40, is expected to easily win the election. Eight other contenders are viewed as token candidates to make the vote look like a genuine race.
In recent days, local officials and public sector employees have been going door-to-door to distribute invites for voters to take part in the election.
One Ashgabat resident told RFE/RL that, "those who distributed the papers, also told each voter that they must vote for Serdar Berdymukhammedov."
As part of his election campaign, Serdar has made several trips to the provinces amid tight security in recent days.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the streets on the route of his visit had been paved and reconstructed, and new trees were planted along the way.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar would take over one of the most isolated and impoverished states in Central Asia, despite its vast natural-gas resources.
UN Rights Committee Condemns Belarus's Execution Of Man While Case Still Pending
The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) has condemned Belarus, the only country in Europe still applying the death penalty, for its execution of a man whose case was still being examined by the UN agency.
The UNHRC said in a statement on March 10 that Viktar Paulau's relatives were only recently informed that the death sentence handed to him in 2019 on a murder charge that he said he confessed to after being tortured, had been carried out.
Last year Belarusian authorities refused to give any information about Paulau's whereabouts to his relatives and human rights organizations, which prompted suggestions that he might have been executed.
It was the 15th execution carried out in Belarus over the past 12 years where a case with the UNHRC was still pending, according to the statement.
Paulau turned to the Human Rights Committee in 2020, claiming that he had been tortured in detention, denied access to legal assistance, and subjected to an unfair trial.
The committee registered the case and had asked Belarus to stay the execution while independent experts examined his allegations of human rights violations.
"In addition to reiterating its requests for suspending the execution, since June 2021, the committee has repeatedly asked for clarification from Belarus on Paulau's situation in light of information it received that he had been executed behind closed doors," the statement said.
"However, Belarus did not respond to the committee's various requests."
The committee said it also found that Belarus's failure to comply with its request for interim measures violated international rules.
"Despite Paulau's execution, [the UNHRC] will fully examine his case at one of its upcoming sessions," the statement said.
For years, the UN and the European Union have urged Belarus to join other countries in declaring a moratorium on capital punishment.
According to rights organizations, more than 400 people have been sentenced to death in Belarus since it gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Russian Social Networks, Online News Service Block Current Time After Demand From Regulator
Russia's two leading social networks have blocked Current Time's content at the request of the country's media regulator, in the latest government move to clamp down on independent news organizations.
VKontakte, which is known as VK and is Russia's largest social-media company, and Odnoklassniki informed Current Time of the request on March 10. Yandex.Zen, which is a division of the Russian search giant Yandex, also moved to block Current Time.
The companies said media regulator Roskomnadzor made the request after the Prosecutor-General's Office claimed that Current Time's materials published on the social networks and the online service "carry false information of social importance that may threaten the lives and/or heath of citizens, or a disruption of social order and/or public safety."
The demands come days after the government passed two laws that criminalize independent war reporting and protesting the war in Ukraine. Among other things, the laws make it illegal to spread "fake news" about the Russian armed forces.
Roskomnadzor has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing the fighting in Ukraine as a "war" or "invasion," instead ordering that it be called a "special military operation."
"Not satisfied by merely blocking the websites of independent outlets, the Kremlin is now purging Russian platforms of factual information about the war in Ukraine," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement.
"No matter what measures the Putin regime takes to block our content, RFE/RL will continue to use all tools at our disposal to share the truth with Russian audiences," he said.
The independent newspaper Novaya gazeta has begun pulling its war reporting offline. The stalwart Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy has been all but shut down.
Current Time and RFE/RL have refused official demands to censor their reporting, calling it fair and accurate.
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old "foreign agent" law.
But since the Russian invasion on February 24, there has been a growing number of Russian and foreign media organization that have suspended news operations within Russia, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the worst within Russia since the Soviet Union.
Aside from Current Time -- which is a 24/7 Russian-language TV news channel run by RFE/RL in conjunction with Voice of America -- Idel.Realities, a regional RFE/RL news site covering the central Volga region, also received notification from VK.
The messages by Odnoklassniki and Yandex.Zen also urged editors to delete reports covering the war in Ukraine and saying that failure to do so would lead to Current Time's full blockage.
Among the major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions within Russia include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and Germany's ARD and ZDF.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, Current Time, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators allege are erroneous reports.
Roskomnadzor has also moved to block foreign social media such as Facebook.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Hold New Talks After Shooting At Border Leaves One Dead
Authorities in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have held talks after an exchange of gunfire killed one person and wounded another near a disputed segment of the border between the Central Asian neighbors.
Officials from Kyrgyzstan's Batken district and Tajikistan's Sughd region held talks on March 10 after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire earlier in the day.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said the incident happened after Tajik border guards moved into a disputed area and demanded Kyrgyz guards leave.
The service told RFE/RL that the sides agreed at the talks to investigate the incident separately. There were no casualties among the Kyrgyz border guards.
There has been no official statement from the Tajik side on the situation, but local residents near the site where the incident took place told RFE/RL that one Tajik border guard was killed and one civilian was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.
A local hospital worker told RFE/RL that there were casualties from the shooting but did not provide details.
The incident took place less than two months after clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries' poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road in late January.
Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 people wounded, including six security personnel and four civilians.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz were evacuated from the area of the fighting.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer-long Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to frequent tension since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes that involved military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Russia Lays Groundwork For Nationalizing Foreign Companies Amid Fallout From Ukraine War
Russia's Economic Development Ministry has drafted legislation aimed at preventing the mounting exit of international businesses from Russia over the war in Ukraine, and potentially laying the groundwork for nationalizing them.
The bill envisions that the state-owned Vnesheconombank and the state export-guarantee agency would have the right to seize the property of foreign companies that left Russian markets of their own accord.
The bill comes as a growing number of major international companies have announced they will suspend operations in the country, or pull out altogether, in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The legislation "is the first step toward the nationalization of foreign organizations leaving Russia," said the ruling United Russia party, which dominates parliament and routinely rubber-stamps government or Kremlin initiatives.
Under the bill, Russia would have a right to take over foreign businesses for up to three months in cases where foreign companies' managers "de facto ceased" to direct the businesses. The bill also states that when foreign companies carry out actions that could lead to their "ungrounded" liquidation or bankruptcy, the government will have up to six months to take them over.
The new companies' shares would be offered for trading, while the old companies would be liquidated. If nobody was interested in owning the new companies, they would be nationalized, the bill says.
According to the Izvestia newspaper, the ministry has already sent to the government and the Prosecutor-General's Office a list of some 60 foreign companies that have left the Russian market and may be nationalized.
Among other businesses, the list includes Volkswagen, Apple, IKEA, Microsoft, IBM, Shell, McDonald's, Porsche, H&M, and others.
Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said it would close its operations in Russia entirely, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so. And JPMorgan Chase said it was winding down its Russian banking business.
Speaking at a meeting at the Kremlin on March 10, President Vladimir Putin tried to push back on the Western sanction that have hammered the Russian economy, and could cause severe economic problems in the coming months.
"The pressure of sanctions has always been there. Yes, of course, now it is complex and creates certain challenges, problems, difficulties for us," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.
"But just as we overcame these difficulties in the previous years, we will overcome them now. We must go through this period. The economy will certainly adapt to the new situation."
With reporting by Izvestia and The Bell
UN Says Number Of Ukrainian War Refugees Tops 2.3 Million
The United Nations says that more than 2.3 million refugees have now left Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion last month, with almost 161,7000 fleeing in the past 24 hours.
The head of the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, said in a statement on March 10 that the agency needed about $500 million for its emergency work in Ukraine and neighboring countries, of which almost $300 million has been received so far, two-thirds of which came from private donations.
"This is unprecedented: a sign of extraordinary solidarity with the people of Ukraine," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The UN's International Organization for Migration said that as of March 9, 109,000 third-country nationals were among those to have fled Ukraine, including people from Ecuador, Ghana, Lebanon, and Tunisia.
Most Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland, where their number now stands at more than 1.42 million.
Poland's border guards said on Twitter on March 10 that some 117,600 people crossed the border the previous day. However, there are now signs that the exodus has peaked and the number of daily crossings is going down.
Some 214,160 refugees are now in Hungary, 9 percent of the total who have fled Ukraine.
The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several border towns, and has turned public buildings into relief centers, where Hungarian civilians are offering food or assistance.
Some 165,000 refugees arrived in Slovakia, 84,600 are now in Romania, and almost 83,000 refugees stopped in Moldova, although many thousands more have passed through the non-EU state on their way to other countries.
The UNHCR says the number of refugees since the invasion who are now in Russia is more than 97,000.
An additional 96,000 people moved to Russia from the areas under the control of the Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine between February 18 and 23, in the days before the Russian invasion, according to the UNHCR.
Saakashvili Says He'll End Hunger Strike After Request From Georgian Fighters In Ukraine
TBILISI -- Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili says he will end a hunger strike that he started last month to protest the government's refusing to provide adequate health care after receiving a request to do so by Georgians fighting against Russia in Ukraine.
Saakashvili, who is currently a Ukrainian citizen, announced the decision to stop his hunger strike on March 10, 17 days after it started.
"I have received a letter from Georgian fighters who have defended Ukraine since 2014 and of whom I am proud of and friends with. They ask me to stop the hunger strike and join the struggle on a full scale. I have received a similar request from representatives of the team of the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces," Saakashvili said, adding that he will end his hunger strike in three days.
Saakashvili, who held a 50-day hunger strike while in custody last year, also expressed his supported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his ongoing fight against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile. He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he called politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007. He has also been charged with embezzlement and illegally crossing Georgia's border. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them politically motivated.
Saakashvili served as Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013.
Bosnia Asks For Accelerated Start Of EU Membership Talks
Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic and her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock have agreed that the process to approve Bosnia-Herzegovina's status as candidate for European Union membership must be accelerated in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
After a meeting between the two diplomats on March 10, Turkovic called for an expedited process for Bosnia to be granted candidate status and the setting of a precise date for opening membership negotiations. She also asked Baerbock for German support for Bosnia's becoming an EU candidate.
Bosnia is seen as a possible future member of the EU, but is not yet an official candidate.
Turkovic said achieving candidate status would help consolidate Bosnia's stability amid attempts by Serbian separatists to push for the secession of the Bosnia's Serb entity, Republika Srpska, with Moscow's tacit approval.
Baerbock emphasized that the process of Bosnia's EU membership needed to be intensified, saying that Bosnia "belongs in Europe," and warned of the Serbian nationalistic tendencies threatening to destabilize the region.
"We therefore must and will stop those who seek to jeopardize the peace in Bosnia for selfish reasons," Baerbock said.
Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been pressing for Republika Srpska to secede from the military, police, and tax administration of the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords, which ended the Bosnian War.
The Dayton accords split the country into two highly autonomous regions, the Orthodox Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation dominated by Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks. The two regions are linked by a weak central government.
Baerbock said that, in the future, Germany would only support those who were working to strengthen the Bosnian state, not those seeking to destabilize and weaken it, referring to Dodik, who enjoys the support of Russia.
Baerbock further emphasized that economic cooperation would be based on shared values, including democracy, the rule of law, and upholding international agreements.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Vice President Accuses Russia Of 'Atrocities' In Ukraine Amid Polish Warplane Controversy
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has accused Russia of committing "atrocities of unimaginable proportions" in Ukraine as she traveled to Warsaw amid controversy over a Polish plan to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.
Harris's trip, aimed at bolstering U.S. support for its Eastern European allies, has been overshadowed by an open disagreement between Warsaw and Washington over the Polish proposal, which called for sending MiG warplanes to Ukraine, by way of a U.S. military base in Germany.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been asking the West for access to Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, some of which remained in former Warsaw Pact countries after they joined NATO.
Ukrainian Air Force pilots fly their own small fleet of those and other jets; receiving additional planes from places like Poland or Bulgaria -- both NATO members -- would add to Ukraine's defense against Russia's air forces.
But Washington rejected the Polish plan outright.
"We do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody either," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on March 9.
Asked at a joint news conference in Warsaw on March 10 with President Andrzej Duda about the jet dispute, Harris dodged a reporter's question.
"We're making deliveries every day, in terms of what we can do, in terms of assistance and, in particular, when you look at what we've been doing, as it relates to anti-tank and anti-defense systems," she said, according to a White House transcript.
Earlier, Harris responded to reports that Russia had attacked a maternity hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials said at least three people, including a child, were killed in the March 9 attack.
"Absolutely, there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," Harris said.
"It is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes," said Duda, whose country has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees over the two weeks of fighting.
"There are pregnant women, there are children, if you kill ordinary people you throw bombs, rockets, at housing estates, this is barbarism bearing the features of genocide," he said.
Another Group Of Crimean Tatars Given Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced five Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group and plotting to seize power amid an ongoing crackdown against the ethnic group.
On March 10, Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced journalist Remzi Bakirov and rights activist Riza Izetov to 19 years in prison each after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, organizing the group’s activities, and planning to seize power.
Activists Farkhod Bazarov, Raim Ayvazov, and Shaban Umerov were sentenced to 15 years, 17 years, and 18 years in prison, respectively, on the same charges.
All five activists pleaded not guilty.
Since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
U.K. Slaps Sanctions On Seven More Russian Oligarchs, Including Abramovich, Deripaska
The United Kingdom says it has added several high-profile Russian billionaires to its sanctions list, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, and industrialist Oleg Deripaska, who has called for an end to the war Moscow launched with Ukraine last month.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The British government said in a statement on March 10 that the new list also includes Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, VTB Bank Chairman Andrei Kostin, Gazprom chief Aleksei Miller, pipeline firm Transeft's owner, Nikolai Tokarev, and Bank Rossia Chairman Dmitry Lebedev.
The move, taken in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, freezes the U.K. assets of those on the list and also imposes a travel ban on them, meaning they are banned from visiting the United Kingdom. and are also barred from transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.
"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the U.K.’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement announcing the additions to the sanctions list.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Many Western nations have imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow and many Russian officials and billionaires who are seen as having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On March 7, Deripaska said peace was needed "as soon as possible," adding "the whole world will be different after these events and Russia will be different."
Abramovich, 55, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, put the soccer club up for sale earlier this month and promised to donate money from the proceeds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.
EU Summit To be Dominated By Ukraine Invasion, Energy Crisis
European Union leaders are gathering for a summit in France on March 10 to find ways to urgently address the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the 27-member bloc.
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency, will spearhead the crisis summit at the palace of Versailles.
"Russia's war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history," a draft of the two-day meeting's final declaration seen by AFP said.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The leaders will grasp "how the EU can live up to its responsibilities in this new reality, protecting our citizens, values, democracies, and our European model."
The conflict has seen an increase in EU support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and the summit was expected to discuss the leader's plea to swiftly join the EU and escape the clutches of Russia.
Diplomats said the main topic of the summit was to urgently explore ways to consolidate the EU's self-reliance in the energy sector.
The spike in energy prices caused by the Ukraine invasion has endangered the EU economy already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
The EU imports about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia. Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is especially dependent on the energy flow, along with Italy and several Central European countries.
About a quarter of the EU's oil imports also come from Russia.
Europe's dependency on Russian energy caused a first crack in the West's joint response to Russia's aggression, with the EU this week stopping short of a ban on Russian oil imports implemented by the United States and Britain.
According to the meeting's final declaration, the 27 leaders will cautiously agree to "phase out" the bloc's dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Lavrov, Kuleba End First High-Level Talks Since Russian Invasion Of Ukraine With No Progress On Cease-Fire
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow launch an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month, failed to make progress on a cease-fire.
Kuleba said after the meeting in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on March 10, 15 days into the war, that Lavrov did not commit to ensuring a humanitarian corridor in the besieged city of Mariupol.
He added that Ukraine was ready to continue to engage with Russia on finding a path to stop the war.
For his part, Lavrov said Russia was also willing to continue talks, noting that there had been some progress in three rounds of discussions between Kyiv and Moscow at the border with Belarus.
Lavrov said Moscow has presented Ukraine with its proposals on how to end the conflict and expects a reply. Kuleba characterized Russia's demands as nothing short of a full surrender.
Outrage Over Russian Hospital Attack Grows As Ukraine Cease-Fire Talks Make No Progress
Global outrage over a Russian attack on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol has mounted as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv failed to make progress on a possible cease-fire or even humanitarian corridors for civilians.
With Russia's invasion now in its 15th day, Ukrainian officials have struggled not only to thwart Russian advances, but also to evacuate people from besieged cities like Mariupol or Kharkiv in the northeast.
The Red Cross has said more than 400,000 people are trapped in Mariupol without humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, and the city faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
A key port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is major transit point on the road to Crimea, and analysts have speculated that Russian might seek to seize the city as part of a "land bridge" to the occupied Crimea Peninsula.
On March 9, an apparent Russian strike -- either artillery or air strike -- on a maternity hospital devastated the building and killed at least three people, including a child.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of a war crime. The White House called it a "barbaric" use of force against civilians, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it "depraved."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Turkey on March 10. But the talks failed to produce a breakthrough.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Kuleba told reporters that Lavrov would not commit to a halt in the war so aid could reach hundreds of thousands of civilians. "We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but while they do not exist, we will selflessly defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he added.
For his part, Lavrov showed no sign of making any concessions, repeating to reporters that he put forward at the meeting Russian demands that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status.
The Mariupol city council reported more Russian shelling on March 10. The council also said that 1,200 residents had been killed during the Russian siege.
The Kremlin said it would investigate the attack on the hospital, but Lavrov claimed, without providing evidence, that the medical facility had also been serving as a base for a far-right nationalist military unit.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych accused Russia of deliberately preventing the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.
The Mariupol attack was not the only one targeting a medical facility; in Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 some 150 kilometers west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them for children, Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said there were no injuries.
Around the capital, Kyiv, Russian forces captured several suburbs and were trying to take Chernihiv in the north, a top Ukrainian general said. Russian forces were also advancing on the cities of Mykolayiv, Kryviy Rih, Voznesensk, and Novovorontsovka.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people have left the city and its environs.
The World Health Organization says it has documented 18 attacks on medical facilities since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians are trying to leave areas under Russian bombardment. Civilians resumed leaving the city of Sumy, east of Kyiv, for a third day through a "humanitarian corridor" following an agreement on a local cease-fire, the regional governor said.
Several thousand people have left Sumy this week, and people were also reportedly leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskiy said.
The number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, estimating on March 10 that the figure had now reached somewhere more than 2.3 million people.
Most of them crossed into neighboring Poland, where the border guard service said some 1.43 million Ukrainians arrived as of March 10.
Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing "atrocities of unimaginable proportions" in Ukraine, as she traveled to Warsaw amid controversy over a Polish plan to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.
Harris's trip, aimed at bolstering U.S. support for its Eastern European allies, has been overshadowed by an open disagreement between Warsaw and Washington over the Polish proposal, which called for sending MiG warplanes to Ukraine, by way of a U.S. military base in Germany.
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the UN refugee agency estimating the figure has now reached near 2.2 million people.
Most of them crossed into neighboring Poland, where the border guard service said some 1.43 million Ukrainians arrived as of March 10.
Zelenskiy's chief economic adviser said Russia's attack on Ukraine had inflicted more than $100 billion worth of damage, taking into account infrastructure, buildings, and other physical assets.
Oleh Ustenko told an online conference run by the Peterson Institute for International Economics on March 10 that about half of Ukrainian businesses had shut down because of the conflict, with the remainder operating far below full capacity, and called for maximum financial sanctions and a complete, worldwide embargo on oil, gas, and other energy products from Russia.
Russian forces have met stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops, pushing Moscow to inflict heavy damage on cities, including residential and civilian targets, through air attacks and relentless shelling.
Ustenko said that given the scale of the fighting, Ukraine's financial system had actual held up "OK," with ATMs in areas of the country that aren't occupied by Russian troops still working.
He said the country's foreign-currency reserves were down only about $2.5 billion to $27.5 billion, but that Ukraine's immediate need for economic and military help remained paramount.
The European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The 27-member bloc is due to hold a summit in Versailles, France, on March 10 to discuss the Ukrainian invasion and the energy crisis in triggered in Europe.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AP
Ukrainian Police Evacuate Civilians From Combat Zone Near Kyiv
Harris Arrives In Warsaw Amid Dispute Over Fighter Jets For Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Warsaw at the start of a two-day visit to Poland and Romania to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region.
Harris arrived in the Polish capital on March 9 amid unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
The Polish government on March 8 came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces. In turn, the United States would supply Poland with U.S.-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.”
But the Poles didn’t run that idea past the Biden administration before going public with it, and the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as not tenable. Warplanes flying from a U.S. and NATO base into airspace contested with Russia would raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed on March 9 that Poland's support to Ukraine has been defensive and that any decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine would be up to the United States and NATO -- and then only if all nations agreed.
“Poland is not a side in this war,” he said, adding, “Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by all of the North Atlantic Alliance.”
Harris is expected to continue talks with the Poles about getting fighter jets to the Ukrainians during her visit to Warsaw, according to a senior administration official quoted by AP.
On March 9, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Harris's trip was unrelated and the issue of planes would be “worked through military channels."
Harris is scheduled to meet on March 10 with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as well as with Ukrainians who have fled to Poland.
Harris will travel on March 11 to Bucharest, where she’s to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
The vice president is also expected to use the meetings in Poland and Romania to underscore the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance and the need for continued humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Talks To Revive 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal Threatened By Last-Minute Russian Demands
Parties trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal scrambled on March 9 to resolve last-minute Russian demands that threaten to scupper negotiations, diplomats said, with the United States appearing unwilling to engage with Moscow on the matter.
Western powers on March 8 warned Russia against wrecking an almost completed deal on bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. Iran's top negotiator returned to Vienna on March 9 from consultations in Tehran.
Eleven months of talks to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, have reached their final stages with several diplomats saying the nuclear deal was now broadly agreed.
But, just as the final issues were being resolved, Russia presented a new obstacle by demanding written guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.
"The negotiations on the 'nuclear deal' with Iran should take into account the legitimate interests of Russia in the implementation of comprehensive cooperation with Iran," the Russian Embassy in Iran said on Twitter, summarizing a news conference held in Tehran by its ambassador, Levan Dzhagaryan.
Russia's chief envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, retweeted that comment. He met the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, in the evening of March 8 and again the following day.
"Yet another meeting with EU Coordinator at the [Vienna Talks] Mr. Enrique Mora at the very last stage of diplomatic marathon towards restoration of JCPOA," Ulyanov said on Twitter, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland accused Russia on March 8 of seeking to reap extra benefits from its participation in the effort to restore the nuclear agreement, but she said Washington would not be playing "Let's Make a Deal."
The Western diplomat said it was still not clear what the exact nature of Moscow's demands were, but they appeared broader than its nuclear commitments to revive the deal.
A European diplomat said Russia was demanding sweeping guarantees on trade between Moscow and Tehran.
They said the talks were now not likely to end this week.
Mora broke off informal meetings on March 7 saying the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations.
European negotiators from France, Britain, and Germany had already temporarily left the talks as they believed they had gone as far as they could go and it was now up to the United States and Iran to agree on outstanding issues.
Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran unexpectedly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow's new demands. Iran's foreign minister said at the time that Tehran would not let its interests be harmed by "foreign elements.”
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Britain Says Russian Defense Ministry Admits Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine
Britain says the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the use in Ukraine of the TOS-1A weapon system, which uses thermobaric rockets.
"The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects."
Thermobaric weapons, sometimes called "vacuum bombs," basically suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a more high-temperature explosion than conventional bombs.
Though not illegal, their usage is controversial because they are much more devastating than conventional explosives of a similar size, and have a devastating impact on anyone caught in their blast radius.
The United States has used them in Vietnam and more recently in Afghanistan to destroy mountain caves where militants were hiding.
Russia used them in its war in Chechnya in 1999 and was condemned by Human Rights Watch for doing so.
Russian-made thermobaric weapons were also reportedly used in the Syrian civil war by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands Arrested At Russian Anti-War Protests In 'Increasingly Brutal Crackdown,' Says Watchdog
Russian authorities have arbitrarily arrested thousands of peaceful protesters at anti-war rallies across Russia, in line with their increasingly brutal crackdown on those who disagree with Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on March 9.
The global rights watchdog accused Russian police of using “excessive force,” against protesters while detaining them, and, in several cases, inflicting “abuse amounting to torture or inhuman and degrading treatment, on those in custody.”
According to OVD-Info, a leading human rights NGO in Russia, 13,500 people have been arbitrarily arrested since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
“Russian authorities continue to deny people the right to freedom of assembly and stifle the voices of those who disagree with Russia’s war in Ukraine,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The escalating police violence illustrates the length to which Russian authorities will go to intimidate and silence dissent.”
During mass protests on March 6, police detained about 5,000 people in 69 cities, according to OVD-Info. On March 8, International Women’s Day, the police detained dozens of protesters at peaceful rallies across the country. That day women across Russia laid flowers next to monuments to protest the war.
Since February 24, Russian authorities have clamped down on public expressions of disapproval of the government’s official narrative, including by blocking independent media, criminalizing independent media reporting and calls to end the war, and by targeting peaceful protesters, HRW noted.
It said social media posts documenting incidents on March 6 show peaceful protesters being detained for holding placards, marching, and chanting “no to war!” for wearing ribbons or clothing in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, for filming arrests or simply, apparently, while passing by.
Police used violence against protesters on multiple occasions. OVD-Info reported at least 34 cases in which the police beat protesters on March 6.
Jailed Kazakh Businessman Calls On President To Revise His Case, Retracts Testimony Against Ablyazov
Jailed Kazakh businessman Muratkhan Toqmadi, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his alleged involvement in a banker's killing in 2018, has called on President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to review his case as he had retracted his testimony against Mukhtar Ablyazov, a fugitive former banker and outspoken critic of Kazakhstan's government.
Kazakh media outlets carried Toqmadi's open letter to the president on March 9. Toqmadi's wife, Zhamila Aiymbetova, confirmed to RFE/RL that her husband wrote the letter.
In his letter, Toqmadi said he confessed to the killing of Erzhan Tatishev on a hunting trip in 2004 and falsely testified four years ago that he killed Tatishev at the behest of Ablyazov because he was tortured and faced psychological pressure imposed on him by the Committee of National Security (KNB).
Toqmadi’s letter to President Toqaev comes after deadly unrest in January that resulted in the removal of Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbaev and his clan from the political scene.
Toqmadi, who was initially sentenced to three years in prison for extortion and illegal firearms possession in 2017, entered the guilty plea at the murder trial in February 2018, which ended with him being sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
In November that year, Ablyazov was tried in absentia, convicted on a murder charge based on Toqmadi's testimony, and sentenced to life in prison.
After Tatishev's death on a hunting trip in 2004, which was ruled an accident at the time, Ablyazov became the bank's chief. He has been living abroad since 2009.
In a separate in-absentia trial that ended in 2017, Ablyazov was convicted of embezzlement, abuse of office, and organizing a criminal group and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Ablyazov denies all the charges, saying they are politically motivated, and has called the claim that he ordered Tatishev's killing a "lie."
Toqmadi's letter comes less than a week after the son of a Kazakh opposition leader, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, whose death in 2005 was officially declared a suicide, demanded a new probe into his father's death.
Qairat Nurqadilov said on March 3 that he had filed a request to the Prosecutor-General's Office to reinvestigate the 2005 death of his father, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the emergency situations agency. In 2004, he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government.
Zamanbek Nurqadilov was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. The death was officially declared a suicide.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry Reports Mixed Results On Civilian Evacuations, Blames Russia For Violations
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has reported that some civilians have managed to be evacuated from several towns and cities although Russian military forces were blocking the process in several places.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said that many of the evacuation corridors agreed with the Russian side had faced disruptions from the Russian military during the day.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"[The evacuations were] more or less successful from Enerhodar. But we also tried to send several trucks with medicine to Enerhodar, but, unfortunately, the Russian occupiers said there is no need for medicine there,” Denysenko said, referring to the city where Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant is located and under Russian military control.
“The evacuation from Sumy goes well more or less. It is not working at all from Kharkiv, or from Izyum due to ongoing clashes," Denysenko added.
In Kyiv, it was possible to carry out evacuations from the Vorzel area. As for [Kyiv's other outskirts] Bucha and Hostomel, some people managed to get out, but 50 buses and a small number of private cars were turned back."
Denysenko said the Russian side continues to insist that humanitarian corridors direct Ukrainian civilians only to destinations inside Russia or Belarus.
"They are doing it intentionally so that our people find themselves in a difficult situation and agree to any proposals they are presented with. This is the strategy of Russians, to bring people to the point of despair," Denysenko added.
Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Presence Of Conscripts In Ukraine War For First Time
MOSCOW -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed for the first time that conscripts are among military personnel involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on March 9 that "some of the conscripts" had been captured by Ukrainian armed forces, adding that "almost all of the conscripts" had been recalled from Ukrainian territory.
Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have insisted that there are no conscripts involved in the invasion, emphasizing that only soldiers serving on a contract basis were fighting in Ukraine.
But Ukraine has placed numerous videos of captured Russian soldiers, many of whom were conscripts between the ages of 18 to 20, on the Internet.
Many Russian mothers have taken to social media to find out where their sons are, while rights groups say they have been swamped with calls from family members of soldiers looking for information.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 9 that Putin ordered the Military Prosecutor's Office to investigate how conscripts had turned up in Ukraine and to the punish officials who allowed their presence there.
With reporting by Zvezda TV, TASS, and The Moscow Times
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Mariupol Maternity Hospital Destroyed By Russian Air Strike, Triggering Global Horror, Outrage2
Ukrainian Intelligence Claims Senior Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv, Second In Recent Days3
Russian TV Channels Hacked To Show Independent Coverage Of War In Ukraine4
Poland Ready To Hand Over All MiG-29 Warplanes To U.S. In Germany5
Video Shows Elderly Couple Being Killed By Russian Armored Column6
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack7
'Take Up Arms And Strike At The Enemy': In Georgia, Calls Emerge To Retake South Ossetia And Abkhazia8
A Detention, A Recording, A Brutal Beating: Another Window Into Russian Police Interrogations9
Drone Footage Captures Russian Grad Rockets Being Fired In Ukraine's Kyiv Region10
Britain Says Russian Defense Ministry Admits Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine
Subscribe