IMF Slashes Cash-Strapped Pakistan's Growth Outlook To 0.5 Percent
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed the growth outlook for cash-strapped Pakistan, forecasting the country's fragile economy will grow just 0.5 percent this year, down from 6 percent in 2022. The latest data on Pakistan's economy was released on April 12 by the IMF, which also forecast 27 percent inflation in the impoverished Islamic nation for 2023 and warned that unemployment will continue to rise. The country is struggling to avoid a default as it recovers from last summer's floods, which killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damages. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Amid Russian Espionage Fears, Poland Sets Exclusion Zone Around Swinoujscie LNG Terminal
Poland will introduce a temporary 200-meter (656 feet) exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal starting on April 13, the interior minister said, citing concerns about Russian espionage. The exclusion zone for members of the public will not affect the terminal's operations, Poland's gas pipeline operator said of the plant located on the Baltic coast. A staunch ally of Ukraine and a hub for deliveries of weapons to Kyiv's armed forces, Poland says it has regularly found itself the target of Russian efforts to destabilize the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Iranian Activist's Lawyer Says Client Faces New Charges
Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, who was detained during recent nationwide protests, faces two new charges of "spreading lies" and "disturbing public opinion," according to his defense attorney Hamed Ahmadi.
The new charges emerged after the release of an audio file in which Nourmohammadzadeh detailed his experience of torture during detention.
Nourmohammadzadeh told the BBC's Persian Service earlier this month that his initial trial lasted only seven minutes and he had been subjected to torture and mock executions throughout his arrest and imprisonment.
Following the release of the audio file, Nourmohammadzadeh was transferred to a solitary confinement cell at the Rajai Shahr prison.
Ahmadi told the Emtedad website that since his client's transfer to solitary confinement, he has had no news about Nourmohammadzadeh and that Rajai Shahr prison officials have denied any contact between the prisoner and his family or attorney.
Nourmohammadzadeh was arrested on October 4 during nationwide protests in front of his home in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
On November 7, Tehran's Revolutionary Court sentenced him to death on charges of "waging war against God through destruction and setting fire to public property, inciting to commit crimes against national security, and disrupting public order and tranquility by participating in gatherings."
However, after the country's Supreme Court ordered Nourmohammadzadeh's case to be referred to a parallel branch of the Revolutionary Court, his lawyer announced the cancellation of his client's death sentence on March 30. The charge of "waging war against God" against the political prisoner still remains.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 prompted tens of thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has executed four detained protesters in trials that lacked fair conditions, according to numerous rights groups. Furthermore, several reports have emerged detailing torture, violence, and sexual assaults against detainees taken into custody during the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian-British National Raouf Slams Tehran For Taking Foreign Bargaining Chips
Iranian-British dual national Mehran Raouf, imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison, has criticized Tehran's treatment of prisoners who hold foreign passports and accused it of using them as bargaining chips.
In a letter published on the activist HRANA news agency on April 12, Raouf said political prisoners, women's rights activists, environmental activists, and labor activists are held because of their differing beliefs and convictions, as well as for protesting against the oppressive policies and laws in the country.
Raouf, a labor activist who was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in August 2021 for participating in the management of an "illegal group" and to eight months in prison for "propaganda activities" against the regime, said Iranian authorities deny dual-national prisoners their citizenship rights without valid reasons.
The 65-year-old also emphasized that temporary leave and conditional release are rarely granted to dual-national prisoners, and they are not eligible for Iran’s leader's recent amnesty order.
“This clear discrimination and oppression are not unfamiliar to us, who have lived under the rule of the Islamic republic for over 40 years," he wrote.
"Many of us, including political prisoners, women’s rights activists, environmental activists, and workers rights activists are imprisoned on charges of having different beliefs and opinions and protesting against wrong and dictatorial policies and laws. We stand in solidarity with the nationwide protests, demanding the unconditional release of all political prisoners."
In recent years, Iranian authorities have jailed dozens of dual nationals, including journalists, academics, and human rights defenders.
Rights activists accuse Iran of trying to win concessions from other countries through such arrests. Tehran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies holding people for political reasons.
In February, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's ordered the pardoning of some prisoners as the government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 over the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
State media quoted Sadegh Rahimi, the deputy of the judiciary, as saying that in order to be pardoned, the accused must "express regret for their activities and give a written commitment not to repeat those activities."
Reports also indicate that Khamenei's amnesty order does not include dual-national prisoners and those accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that many of those arrested in the recent nationwide protests over Amini's death are facing and which could carry the death penalty.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Sanctions Another 333 Canadian Citizens
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 12 it had imposed sanctions against 333 more Canadian nationals -- including regional officials, lawmakers, politicians, and athletes -- "involved in unbridled Russophobia." The move comes a day after Canada imposed sanctions against 14 Russian nationals and 34 Russian companies, including persons linked to Wagner mercenary group. There are now 1,537 Canadian citizens and companies on Russia’s sanction list.
Several Kyrgyz Activists Jailed Over Border Deal Protest Moved To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Several Kyrgyz activists jailed over their protest against a border demarcation deal with Uzbekistan have been transferred to house arrest.
A court in Bishkek on April 12 ruled that Gulnara Jurabaeva, Klara Sooronkulova, Asia Sasykbaeva, Ulukbek Mamataev, and Taalaibek Mademinov should be transferred to house arrest until at least June 20.
The Birinchi Mai district court also ruled that Chyngyz Kaparov, who was rushed to a hospital a day earlier with acute gallbladder issues, should also be transferred to house arrest after completing treatment.
The activists were among 26 rights defenders, journalists, and politicians -- members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee -- who were arrested in late October 2022 after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Under the accord, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which is more than three decades in the making.
Four activists -- Perizat Suranova, Orozaiym Narmatova, Nurlanbek Asanbekov, and Talantbek Eshaliev -- were transferred to house arrest earlier this year.
On April 10, one of the group's members, Ilgiz Shamenov, was transferred to a hospital in Bishkek over an unspecified medical condition.
In November 2022, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley, where borders of three former Soviet republics -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan -- meet, and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
- By AFP
Putin Arrest Warrant 'Spanner In The Works' For South Africa
South Africa said on April 12 that an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war was a "spanner in the works" ahead of a BRICS summit in the country in August. Pretoria, which has close ties with Moscow, has been faced with a diplomatic dilemma since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March. The Russian president is due to attend a summit of BRICS -- a bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- in South Africa in August. But the host nation is a member of the ICC and would be expected to make the arrest if Putin steps foot in the country.
Controversial Memorial Ceremony Marking 'Day of Russian Volunteers' Held In Visegrad
A controversial memorial service marking the “Day of Russian Volunteers” was held on April 12 in the small town of Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, honoring Russians who died fighting on the side of Bosnian Serbs in the 1992-1995 Bosnian War. According to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Visegrad was subjected to "one of the most extensive and ruthless campaigns of ethnic cleansing" during the Bosnian conflict. The State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the event commemorating Russian volunteers in 2021, but the case did not move forward. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian National Sofia Sapega, Who Was Jailed In Belarus After Forced Landing Of Jet, Agrees Extradition To Russia
MINSK -- Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to civil disturbances that followed a disputed 2020 presidential election, has agreed to be extradited to Russia.
A spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Aleksei Maskalyov, said on April 12 that Sapega had expressed her intention to a Russian diplomat who visited her in prison.
According to Maskalyov, Russian and Belarusian officials will work on the 24-year-old Sapega's extradition papers.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced in May 2022.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram, which extensively covered a violent crackdown on unprecedented protests in Belarus following an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and Western governments say was stolen by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994.
Pratasevich is currently on trial. His two co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, are being tried in absentia.
The three are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass unrest, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. They also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were either jailed or forced to flee the country, fearing for their safety.
Kazakh Police Detain Two Opposition Figures Over Rallies Challenging Election Results
Police in Kazakhstan have detained opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan in the country’s largest city, Almaty, and journalist Luqpan Akhmedyarov in the western city of Oral over their participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of parliamentary elections last month.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov said on social media that police detained them on April 12 on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings.
Taizhan was later sentenced to 15 days in prison after a court in Almaty found him guilty on the charge. Akhmedyarov's sentencing is pending.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov took part in unsanctioned rallies in their respective cities on April 9, demanding that new parliamentary elections be held.
Both unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists said were rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Days before the parliamentary elections, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a law strengthening the punishment for individuals calling for mass unrest -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
The amended law raised the maximum prison sentence for the offense to seven years from a previous three years, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded.
Opposition activists have complained for years that they have been not allowed to register political parties at the Justice Ministry.
New Sanctions Imposed by U.S., Britain Target 'Facilitators' For Russia
The United States has imposed sanctions on more than 100 people and entities in a move aimed at further curbing Russia’s access to the international financial system through facilitators and their businesses.
The sanctions announced on April 12 by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are in coordination with Britain, which also announced sanctions on individuals and companies accused of acting as "financial fixers" for Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.
Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement the new measures targeted those helping the two prominent businessmen to avoid the full cost of sanctions that have been imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the United States said its new sanctions apply to more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries, including facilitators of sanctions evasion.
"We are closing the net on the Russian elite and those who try to help them hide their money for war," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in a statement. "We will keep cutting them off from assets they thought were successfully hidden."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his statement that the United States "will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7's commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia's war in Ukraine."
OFAC said in a separate statement it imposed sanctions on Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world, including in Turkey, Hungary, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, and China.
The Hungarian individuals designated by the United States are three executives of the Budapest-based International Investment Bank and the bank itself.
The sanctions, which freeze any assets the individuals and entities hold in U.S. and U.K. jurisdictions and bar U.S. and U.K. companies and individuals from any dealings with them, come on top of multiple rounds of sanctions packages introduced since the invasion by the United States and its allies.
Blinken highlighted in his statement that the U.S. sanctions target two Russian entities that the U.S. State Department said have taken part in the "militarization and indoctrination of schoolchildren." The State Department named the two entities as the All Russian Children’s and Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Center.
The action also blacklists the Patriot Private Military Company, which the State Department says is associated with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and competes with the Wagner mercenary group, and the China HEAD Aerospace Technology Company, a China-based satellite image reseller that has provided satellite imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner, Blinken said.
OFAC also targeted King-Pai Technology HK, which it said is a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.
The U.S. sanctions also target five entities and one individual associated with Rosatom, which Blinken said is in response to Russia's use of energy exports, including in the nuclear sector, "to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally."
Washington also imposed sanctions on Usmanov's company, USM Holdings, along with entities organized under it, the State Department said. This includes Russian mobile phone operator Megafon; Russia's biggest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, including its Swiss-based and U.A.E.-based subsidiaries; the operator of the Russia-based Udokan copper project; and Usmanov's Uzbekistan-based cement producer Akhangarancement.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarus Extradites Father Of Russian Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Aleksei Moskalyov, who was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison by Russia and deprived of his parental rights after anti-war drawings by his 13-year-old daughter drew attention to his online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, has been extradited to Russia, the rights group OVD-Info cited a Belarusian lawyer as saying on April 12. Moskalyov, 54, was detained last week in the Belarusian city of Zhodzina. His daughter was briefly held in a Russian orphanage before being handed over to her mother, who had long been separated from Moskalyov. Rights groups had urged Belarus not to extradite Moskalyov. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Ukraine Launches Probe As Zelenskiy Blasts Russian 'Beasts' Over Video Of Apparent POW Beheading
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has launched an investigation into the online appearance of a video on social media purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
The SBU announced the probe on April 12 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted Russian forces as "beasts" over the video of the alleged decapitation. It has not been independently verified.
The Kremlin called the video "horrible," but added that its authenticity needed to be studied as "we live in a world of fakes."
"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill...we won't forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers" Zelensky said in a video message posted on Twitter on April 12.
The SBU said the investigation would try to determine whether there had been a violation of the rules of war that say “prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated.”
"We will find these inhumane...they will definitely be punished for what they did," the head of the country’s Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, was quoted as saying.
Earlier, Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said on Telegram that there “will be an accountability for everything.”
According to CNN, a video posted on social media on April 8 appeared to show the beheading of corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying next to a destroyed military vehicle. The video was purportedly filmed by members of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Reports on Russian social media claimed the video was shot near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has been devastated by weeks of heavy fighting.
Another video posted on social media on April 11 appeared to show Russian forces torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head. RFE/RL could not independently verify the footage.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "this is terrible footage, and first you need to check the authenticity.
"If it is confirmed, then we need to find where and by whom," the action was committed, he said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "absurd" that Russia currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council while "Russian terrorists" have invaded Ukraine.
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it was "appalled" by the “particularly gruesome videos.”
For its part, the EU said it remains committed to holding war criminals accountable.
“We don't have more information on the veracity of the video. Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression," EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.
Since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been accused of committing various war crimes, accusations it denies.
Last month, the United Nations expressed deep concern over what it says were summary executions of prisoners of war (POWs) by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
Earlier in April, the United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes in Ukraine.
The Geneva Convention, the international law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, says “any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention.”
With reporting by AFP
Kazakh Police General Kudebaev Flees Country To Evade Trial
ASTANA -- The former chief of police of Kazakhstan's southern region of Almaty, General Serik Kudebaev, has fled the country to evade a trial on charges of abusing his office in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the nation in January last year.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Zhandos Omiraliev said on April 12 that Kudebaev, who had been ordered not to leave the country, failed to show up at his trial last week.
According to Omiraliev, authorities in neighboring Kyrgyzstan are investigating Kudebaev's alleged illegal border crossing.
Almaty regional police said earlier that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey from the international airport in Bishkek.
Omiraliev said a special note had been sent to Turkish authorities regarding Kudebaev, who was added to the wanted list.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrests to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or have resigned.
Earlier this year, Toqaev sign a law that abolished Nazarbaev's elbasy title.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Prepare For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 12 to prepare for the reopening of Tehran's embassy there, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, under a deal to reestablish ties. Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the leading regional powers. "The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Politician Altaev Jailed Over Support For Protesting Oil Workers
ASTANA -- A court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, has sentenced opposition politician Nurzhan Altaev to 15 days in jail over his support for protesting oil workers from the Central Asian nation's volatile town of Zhanaozen.
An RFE/RL correspondent reported from Astana that a court sentenced Altaev on April 12 after finding him guilty of violating regulations on holding public gatherings.
Altaev was detained after he called on Astana residents to stage a rally near a police station in the city where dozens of oil workers from Zhanaozen were kept after they were detained a day earlier.
More than 80 former workers from the BerAli Manghystau Company were detained on April 11 in Astana after they spent a night in front of the Energy Ministry building demanding jobs at OzenMunaiGaz, a subsidiary of the oil-rich nation's energy giant KazMunaiGaz.
The workers said they lost their jobs after their company recently failed to win a tender for oil work in the energy-rich western region of Manghystau.
The workers were released late in the night and the majority of them were forced to leave Astana for Zhanaozen by train early in the morning on April 12. Less than a dozen of the workers remain in the capital.
Zhanaozen, located in Kazakhstan's southwest, was the scene of mass anti-government rallies in 2011 staged by oil workers that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people when police opened fire on unarmed protesters.
In early January last year, other protests in the volatile town over abrupt energy price hikes quickly spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev then moved to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime post atop the Kazakh Security Council, taking the position himself.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at weakening Nazarbaev, his relatives, and close allies.
Russia's Novatek To Acquire Shell's Stake In Sakhalin-2 For $1.16 Billion
Russia's government has approved the sale of Shell's former 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-2 energy project to Russian energy firm Novatek for 94.8 billion rubles ($1.16 billion), a government order showed on April 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his consent for the transfer of the required funds to Shell, the Russian daily Kommersant reported last week. Following Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Shell said it would quit the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas development on Sakhalin Island. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Volcano Eruption Continues For Second Day On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
A massive volcanic eruption continued for a second day on April 12 on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas with ash. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early on April 11, spewing dust over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years. The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued on April 12, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometers into the sky. (AP)
To read the original story by AP, click here.
https://apnews.com/article/russia-volcano-eruption-kamchatka-shiveluch-b87264c21393591a95827197041b7662
Ukraine Adds Wife Of Pro-Russian Politician Medvedchuk To Its Wanted List
Ukraine's Interior Ministry has added Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, to its wanted list the same day that she was hit with sanctions from the British government.
According to a statement by the ministry on April 12, Marchenko is suspected of financing actions to forcibly disrupt Ukraine's constitutional order, seize power, and change the state borders of Ukraine.
Last month, a court in Kyiv froze Marchenko's assets, estimated at 440 million hryvnyas ($11.9 million), in relation to a 6.8 percent stake she holds in the Dniprospetstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.
Earlier in February, another court ruling froze and impounded assets and property in Ukraine held by Marchenko with an estimated value of 5.6 billion hryvnyas ($152.5 million). The court said Marchenko used some of her companies and businesses under her names "to carry out sabotage against Ukraine."
Marchenko is currently outside of Ukraine.
Marchenko's husband, Viktor Medvedchuk, is a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was one of Ukraine’s wealthiest individuals with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, including energy assets in Russia.
Ukraine sanctioned Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took three television stations it said belonged to him off the air for promoting Russian propaganda.
He was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
The United Kingdom announced on April 12 that it had added Marchenko to its sanctions list for being "associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Viktor Medvedchuk."
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In June, a court in Ukraine banned the Medvedchuk-led pro-Russia Opposition Platform -- For Life (OPZZh) political party.
In September, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has since stripped Medvedchuk and three other pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians off their Ukrainian citizenship.
Canada Sanctions Belarusian National Bank, Eight Others Over Minsk's Support Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Canada has imposed sanctions on the National Bank of Belarus and the country's eight other major banks over Minsk's support of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Although Belarus has not sent troops to Ukraine, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has let his country’s territory be used by Moscow's armed forces to launch attacks against Russia's western neighbor. Last month, Moscow said it agreed with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
EU 'Strongly' Condemns Russia's Decision To Label EU-Russia Civil Society Forum 'Undesirable'
The European Union has “strongly” condemned a decision by Russia to declare the activities of the EU-Russia Civil Society Forum as “undesirable.” In a statement issued on April 12, the EU said the decision further intensifies the crackdown on independent civil society and media in Russia amid the country’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. The bloc renewed its call on Russian authorities to repeal the current legislation on so-called “undesirable organizations” and “foreign agents,” which severely restrict the freedoms of association and opinion, in order to bring Russian legislation in line with the country’s international obligations.
Reuters: Leaked U.S. Intel Document Claims Serbia Agreed To Arm Ukraine
Serbia, the only country in Europe that has refused to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already, according to a classified Pentagon document. The document, a summary of European governments' responses to Ukraine's requests for military training and "lethal aid" or weapons, was among dozens of classified documents posted online in recent weeks in what could be the most serious leak of U.S. secrets in years. A chart in the documents, Reuters said in an exclusive report on April 12, showed that Serbia declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
PM Shmyhal Meets U.S. Defense Chief As Ukraine Prepares For Expected Counteroffensive
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 12 made another major push for modern and sophisticated U.S. weapons in a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Shmyhal said Ukraine "still needs intensive military support -- more air-defense systems that minimize the impact of Russian air strikes, more heavy artillery, mortars, and ammunition for them" and asked that the Pentagon "reconsider the possibility of providing Ukraine with...longer-range missiles."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking to reporters alongside Austin, Shmyhal said Kyiv applauds the decision of the United States to join a coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks and Bradley and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles, but added, "For our counterattack to be successful, we require an increase in such supplies."
He noted that Ukraine has formed a fighter jet coalition and said, "We are inviting the United States to become its most important participant."
Ukraine for months has pressed the United States and its allies to provide fighter jets to match Russia in the air. The Pentagon has resisted over concerns about escalating the war. But Shmyhal said on April 12 that in modern warfare, air superiority is crucial, and America can "once again demonstrate its leadership by providing Ukraine with F-15 or F-16 aircrafts."
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said earlier in a statement that Austin and Shmyhal discussed security assistance priorities, such as air defense and artillery, and training for the Ukrainian armed forces.
The meeting came as Ukrainian forces continue are defending the eastern city of Bakhmut and preparing for an expected counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory, and as Austin deals with the repercussions of the recent purported leak of classified documents.
Austin and Shmyhal discussed security assistance priorities, such as air defense and artillery and training for the Ukrainian armed forces, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.
Austin shared with Shmyhal the key objectives of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled for April 21 and "commended the bravery of the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed that the United States will continue its support for as long as it takes," Ryder said.
The contact group includes more than 50 countries that have supplied equipment to support Ukraine.
Austin said the United States will "continue to swiftly deliver security assistance through procurements and from our own stocks," adding that he is confident that Ukraine's allies will meet its defense needs "through this spring and beyond."
Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive.
On the battlefield, Russia said its forces struck Ukrainian Army reserves trying to break through to Bakhmut, while the Ukrainian military rejected a Russian claim that its forces have captured more than 80 percent of the besieged city.
Ukraine says its forces repelled 72 attacks over the past day by Russian forces in the east as intense fighting continued around Bakhmut.
"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka area," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on April 12.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut was under control, adding Kyiv would not allow its troops to be encircled. The monthslong battle for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has turned into one of the bloodiest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, announced that ceremonies and parades that normally take place on May 1 and May 9 have been canceled.
In addition, he boasted about the defenses of the Russian Army on the illegally annexed peninsula and said that the expected counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces was not frightening.
British intelligence has said that in preparation for the counteroffensive the Russian military has built three lines of defense 120 kilometers long to protect the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, a strategic southern city that has been targeted by Ukrainian shelling in the past.
The document leak, which could be the most serious of U.S. military secrets in years, appear to include secret U.S. assessments of the war dating from late February into March.
One assessment dated February 23 and quoted by Reuters says Russia is unlikely to be able to take the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
"Russia's grinding campaign of attrition in the Donbas region is likely heading toward a stalemate, thwarting Moscow's goal to capture the entire region in 2023," reads the assessment.
Russia and Ukraine have questioned the veracity of the documents, while U.S. officials say some of the files appear to have been altered.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Will 'Turn Over Every Rock' To Find Source Of Leak, Says Pentagon Chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on April 11 that the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found. Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details about the military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries. Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity. "We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House's Sullivan And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Yemen, Iran
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 11 and discussed Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said. The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing last week after agreeing to end their diplomatic rift following years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
