Impeachment Vote Likely On December 18 As Trump Cries Foul

Minutes after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) announced that the legislative chamber would convene on December 18 to debate and then vote on the articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump accused her of pursuing an attempted "coup" that is "subverting America's democracy."



In a six-page letter released on December 17, Trump told Pelosi that "history will judge you harshly."

The letter was released as the House Rules Committee approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, followed by final votes on two articles of impeachment -- formal charges -- against Trump.



Pelosi said in her letter that impeachment was "one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution," while urging all Democratic members of the House to be present.



Trump faces one charge of abuse of power and another on obstruction of Congress over efforts to prod Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, while withholding $391 million in military assistance to Kyiv.



Regarding the charges Trump will likely face, Pelosi said: "Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution, and above the American people."



In response, Trump said the proceedings were “nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth."



Trump, a Republican, is running for reelection in next year’s presidential poll.



He continued: "By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy."



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) on December 17 rejected a Democratic proposal to call four witnesses in the trial in the upper chamber.



The Democrats had requested testimony from former national-security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, his aide Robert Blair, and budget official Michael Duffey.



McConnell, who said he is coordinating his moves with the White House, denounced the Democrats' "strange request" to have witnesses, calling it a "fishing expedition."



Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the House, said that in a "fair trial," lawmakers should hear from the witnesses who he maintained have "direct knowledge" of Trump's handling of relations with Ukraine.



Trump is expected to be acquitted by his fellow Republicans in the Senate and McConnell has signaled it will be a speedy trial.

