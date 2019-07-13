In Moldova Visit, U.S. Diplomat Expresses Support For New Government

CHISINAU – U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale congratulated Moldova's new prime minister, Maia Sandu, and expressed U.S. support for her government during a July 13 meeting in the Moldovan capital.

Hale reaffirmed U.S. support for democracy in Moldova and endorsed the new government's priorities of combating corruption and money laundering, reforming the banking sector, and promoting energy security.

Sandu emphasized that Moldova needs "today, more than ever, U.S. support."

"The United States has been and remains a strategic partner for the Republic of Moldova in our efforts to become a free and democratic country," she said.

Sandu expressed particular appreciation for U.S. help in law enforcement, in building institutions for fighting corruption, and in reforming Moldova's judiciary.

Moldova's new government came about after the pro-European ACUM bloc agreed to form a coalition with the pro-Russia Socialist Party on June 8, pushing the ruling Democratic Party out of government.