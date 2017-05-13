Two Reported Killed In Exchange Of Fire Between India And Pakistan

Two civilians were reported killed during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani security forces along the administrative line in the disputed Kashmir region.

Both sides blamed the other for initiating the May 13 firefight along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

The civilian administrator of the Indian side said that two Indian civilians were killed and three were injured.

He added that some 1,500 civilians in more than a dozen villages were trapped in their homes in the firing zone.

Pakistan's military said three Pakistani civilians were injured in the hours-long exchange.

Both countries claim the Kashmir region, which was the immediate cause of two of the three wars they have fought since gaining independence in 1947.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

