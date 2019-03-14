India, Pakistan Officials Meet To Discuss New Border Crossing

Pakistani and Indian officials are meeting to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing for Sikh pilgrims from India traveling to visit one of their holiest shrines located in Pakistan.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that the talks had started in the border town of Attari after the Pakistani delegation crossed over to the Indian side earlier on March 14.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal, who is heading the Pakistani delegation, told journalists that the opening the border crossing was "aimed at turning animosity into friendship."

The meeting comes amid easing of tensions after a deadly suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir last month triggered a dangerous escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

India and Pakistan have a history of bitter relations since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The two nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where the two sides still regularly exchange fire.

In a rare instance of cooperation, the two neighbors have agreed to open a new crossing point between their two regions called Punjab.

The crossing, known as the Kartarpur corridor, in intended to make it quicker and easier for Sikh pilgrims from India to visit a shrine to Guru Nanak, the 15th-century founder of Sikhism, which is located some 4 kilometers from the border.

The corridor is planned to be opened later this year to mark the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak's birth.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the Pakistani side of the border in November.

Pakistan used to be home to a large Sikh community, but most of its members went to India during the 1947 partition, with only a few thousand remaining in Pakistan.

Thousands of Sikhs visit Guru Nanak's shrine in Pakistan every year.

With reporting by dpa and Dawn