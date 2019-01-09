International Doping Inspectors To Return To Moscow For Lab Data

International doping inspectors are set to return to Russia in a second attempt to obtain test samples of Russian athletes from a Moscow laboratory.

The January 9 visit by experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency comes nine days after Moscow officials failed to meet an initial deadline to hand over data from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's lab.

That failure led to calls for the country to be suspended from global sporting competition.

During the earlier visit, Russian officials declined to turn over data, saying the WADA inspectors' technical equipment was incompatible with Russia systems.

The Russian agency, known as RUSADA, was stripped of its accreditation in 2015 after a WADA-commissioned report found evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field and other sports.

The report cast a shadow over the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

RUSADA was conditionally reinstated in September following a three-year suspension, a move that was widely criticized by members of the anti-doping movement.

