Passenger Detained After Demands To Fly Russian Plane To Afghanistan

BREAKING: A passenger who demanded an Aeroflot flight en route from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow instead travel to Afghanistan has been detained after the plane made an emergency landing in Khanty-Mansiisk, law enforcement sources told the Russian news agencies Interfax and TASS.

More to follow.

****

An unconfirmed report from the Interfax news agency says that a passenger on an Aeroflot flight from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow demanded that the plane travel to Afghanistan instead.



The January 22 report cited an unnamed aviation industry source and could not immediately be verified.



A flight tracking website showed a jet that had been headed toward Moscow from Surgut, 2,150 kilometers northeast of the capital, had turned around and was flying in roughly the opposite direction.

It then appeared to have landed in Khanty-Mansiisk, a city to the west of Surgut.

MBK Media, a news organization linked to former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said the Aeroflot press service declined to comment and advised a caller to address the National Antiterrorist Committee.

With reporting by Interfax and MBK Media