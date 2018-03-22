Women from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo have been named among the 10 finalists of the 2018 International Women of Courage Award (IWOC) -- a distinction presented annually by the U.S. State Department to women around the world who have shown leadership, courage, resourcefulness, and willingness to sacrifice for others, especially in promoting women's rights.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will host the annual IWOC ceremony on March 23. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver special remarks at the ceremony.

Roya Sadat of Afghanistan is a well-known rights defender who uses television and cinema to tell stories of Afghan women and girls despite enormous personal risks linked to cultural, bureaucratic, and financial obstacles.

Aiman Omarova of Kazakhstan is a prominent lawyer who specializes in sexual abuse crimes committed against women and children, and works with political and rights detainees.

Feride Rushiti of Kosovo is the founder and executive director of the Kosovo Center for the Rehabilitation of Torture Victims, whose activism led to a landmark government ruling on awarding pensions to victims of Kosovo wartime sexual violence.

Other nominees for the 2018 award include women from Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Italy, Mauritania, Rwanda,and Thailand.

