Interpol To Choose New Chief Amid Concern Over Russian Candidate

Interpol officials were set to choose a new chief, amid a growing furor over whether a top Russian Interior Ministry official should become head of the international police agency.



Police chiefs from around the world were scheduled to vote on a new chief at their meeting in Dubai on November 20.



British media have reported that a 56-year-old Major General Aleksandr Prokopchuk will most likely be elected despite allegations that Moscow has used Interpol’s procedures to pursue political enemies.



The agency, headquartered in the French city of Lyon, acts as a clearinghouse for national police services that want to hunt down suspects outside their borders. The agency does not have the ability to arrest people.



Critics of the agency have warned that it is increasingly being used by some nations to pursue political motivated prosecutions by using so-called “red notices.” Those are alerts by Interpol to member states that identify suspects wanted for arrest by another country.



Ukraine’s interior ministry vowed to push for suspending his country’s membership if Prokopchuk is elected.



"Russia's possible presidency at Interpol is absurd and contradicts to the spirit and goals of that organization," Arsen Avakov said in a statement November 19.



Avakov’s comments come amid high tensions between Moscow and Kyiv over Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and its backing for separatists in a war in eastern Ukraine.



On the eve of the vote, the question of Russia potentially assuming oversight of the agency drew condemnation from a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Republicans Marco Rubio and Roger Wicker, and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons.



“Interpol electing...Prokopchuk as its new President is akin to putting a fox in charge of a henhouse,” the group said in a letter. “Russia routinely abuses Interpol for the purpose of settling scores and harassing political opponents, dissidents and journalists."



It also drew condemnation from Russian anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny, who has faced a series of detentions and criminal charges, which he and his supporters have called politically motivated. He said his associates "have suffered abuse" from Interpol officials who were complying with Russian warrants to persecute Kremlin opponents.



"I don't think that a president from Russia will help to reduce such violations," he said in a posting to Twitter.



The November 20 vote is to replace Meng Hongwei, who was China's vice minister of public security and who went missing while on a trip to China in September.



Beijing later said that he was detained as part of a sweeping purge against allegedly corrupt or disloyal officials under President Xi Jinping's authoritarian administration.



Interpol's general assembly will also consider membership from several countries, including Kosovo.



Accepting Kosovo as a full member would allow Pristina among other things to distribute red notices for Serbian officials that Kosovo deems as war criminals.



Two years ago, Interpol introduced new measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework around the red notice system after facing criticism that governments have abused the system to go after political enemies and dissidents.



As part of the changes, an international team of lawyers and experts first check a notice's compliance with Interpol rules and regulations before it is issued.

With reporting by AP and Financial Times