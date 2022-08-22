Two Iranian Political Prisoners Reportedly Put In Solitary After Objecting To Restrictions On Family Contacts

Iranian activists Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi and Javad Lal Mohammadi have been placed in solitary confinement after raising objections with officials at the Vakil Abad prison over the terms of family contact.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which covers human rights violations in Iran, reported on August 22 that the pair were transferred to solitary confinement recently after arguing with the head of the prison over restrictions on contact with their families and the requirement that all discussions with family members take place in the presence of the prison officers.



Vahedian and Mohammadi are among the 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign. They have demanded the implementation of a new political system that is framed by a new constitution securing the dignity of the people.



All 14 political activists were arrested after the publication of this letter in June 2019 and most have been handed lengthy prison sentences.



Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran. Those accused of crossing that red line often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.



Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi, who is a teacher, is a well-known civil and labor activist. He has also was arrested, interrogated, and sentenced in 2018 on charges such as "acting against national security" and "collaborating with groups opposed to the regime."



Javad Lal Mohammadi is also a political activist and one of the signatories of the letter criticizing Khamenei. Mohammadi has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.