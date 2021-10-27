Iran Hosts Conference With Afghanistan's Neighbors

Representatives of the countries bordering Afghanistan have met in Tehran to discuss how to coordinate actions in response to the change in government in the war-torn country.



The foreign ministers of the six nations bordering Afghanistan and Russia all participated in the conference on October 27.



Speaking via videolink, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed the use of multilateral organizations such as the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization to cooperate with the Taliban government in Kabul to fight terrorism.



Wang said the Taliban government must also distance itself from terrorist organizations and participate in the fight against such groups.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Taliban government bears responsibility for ensuring security along its borders with neighboring states and it also bears responsibility for the citizens of Afghanistan.



Amir-Abdollahian also called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, a call that has been made previously by Tajikistan.



Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin repeated his country’s call for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and said Tajikistan was not willing to recognize a government in Afghanistan that “came to power using force, without taking into account the opinions of all the people of the country.”



Mukhriddin also expressed concerns that “terrorists” were gathering in northern Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Masood Qureshi called for international efforts at building Afghanistan’s economic potential so the country could better integrate into regional trade.



Qureshi’s view was shared by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov who said his country favored including Afghanistan in regional economic projects.



Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said it was necessary to develop a post-conflict strategy for relations with Afghanistan to prevent that country from becoming isolated.



Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian also said Afghanistan's neighbors should agree on a common position on Afghanistan.



This was the second meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors. The first was conducted via videoconference on September 8.

With reporting from TASS, Interfax, and Reuters