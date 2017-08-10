Amnesty Says Iran Executed Man Arrested At Age 15

Amnesty International says Iran has executed a 21-year-old man who was arrested at age 15.

Alireza Tajiki was executed on August 10, the London-based human rights group said.

"By going ahead with this execution in defiance of their obligations under international law, and despite huge public and international opposition, the Iranian authorities have again cruelly demonstrated their complete disdain for children's rights," Amnesty's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Magdalena Mughrabi, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"This shameful act marks a critical turning point for Iran, and exposes the hollowness of the authorities' claims to have a genuine juvenile justice system."

According to Amnesty, Tajiki was arrested in May 2012, when he was 15 years old, and sentenced to death in April 2013 after a criminal court in the southern Fars Province had convicted him of murder and forced male-male intercourse.

It said the trial was "grossly unfair" and that the case hinged largely on confessions that Tajiki "said were extracted through torture, including severe beatings, floggings, and suspension by the arms and feet."

Iran introduced reforms in 2013 amid criticism over the execution of juvenile offenders but has "continued to condemn dozens of young people to death for crimes committed when they were under 18, in violation of [its] international human rights obligations," Amnesty said.

The statement said that as of this month, Amnesty had identified at least 89 people on death row who were under 18 when the crime was committed.

In a report issued in April, Amnesty said that at least two juvenile offenders were executed by Iranian authorities in 2016.