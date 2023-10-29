Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police

Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police
Embed
Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:15 0:00

Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. The 17-year-old was fatally injured earlier this month after an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places. Prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was beaten and detained at the funeral, her husband told RFE/RL.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG