Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police

Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. The 17-year-old was fatally injured earlier this month after an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places. Prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was beaten and detained at the funeral, her husband told RFE/RL.