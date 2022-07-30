Iran Arrests Swedish Citizen On Espionage Charges

A Swedish citizen has been arrested in Iran on espionage charges, Iranian state media reported on July 30, without providing details on the suspect's identity or the date of their detention.

The announcement comes amid diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Stockholm after a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian official to life in prison for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s.

In early May, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said a Swede in his 30s had been arrested in Iran. It was not immediately clear if the announcement on July 30 referred to that man or another Swede.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that “the suspect had been under surveillance…during several previous trips to Iran because of [their] suspicious behavior and contacts.”

It said the suspect had visited Iranian “cities that were entirely outside of tourist destinations." The suspect had allegedly visited Israel – the Islamic Republic’s arch-enemy – before going to Iran.

The ministry said the suspect has been taken into custody while leaving Iran.

Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa