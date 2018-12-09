Iran Arrests 10 Suspects Over Deadly Suicide Attack

Iranian security forces have detained 10 people suspected of links to a recent suicide attack in the country's southeast, police say.

"Good clues have been obtained and hopefully with the public's cooperation...we will get to the main leads," the official news agency IRNA quoted police chief Hossein Ashtari as saying on December 9.

More suspects have been identified and were being sought, he added.

At least two police officers were killed and around 40 other people were wounded in a December 6 assault in which an explosives-laden car exploded outside police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar.

The Sunni jihadist group Ansar al-Furqan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sistan-Baluchistan Province, where Chabahar is located, has seen repeated attacks by Sunni militants against security forces in recent years.

