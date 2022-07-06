Iran Detains Several Foreign Nationals, Including British Diplomat, Accusing Them Of Spying

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has detained several foreign nationals, including Britain's second-ranking diplomat, over accusations of spying, state television has reported.

The IRGC identified and arrested the foreigners, saying they were observed by drones taking soil samples in a prohibited area in the central desert of Iran, the Fars news agency said.

It said the area where they were is close to where the IRGC has conducted missile exercises, state TV said on July 6.

Britain's deputy ambassador is among the people who went to Shahdad desert with his family as a tourist, Fars reported, adding that the diplomat will be deported.

A photo accompanying the Fars report showed four people in a desert setting. Another photo showed two people who appear to be looking for soil samples after parking their bicycles.

"These spies were taking earth samples in Iran's central desert where the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace missile exercises were conducted," state TV said.

The United States earlier on July 6 designated 15 individuals and entities for alleged engagement in illegally selling and shipping Iranian oil and oil products.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the entities -- located in Iran, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong -- "have supported Iranian energy trade generating millions of dollars' worth of illicit revenue."

The U.S. Treasury Department said the entities and individuals used a web of Persian Gulf-based front companies to facilitate the delivery and sale of the Iranian oil and oil products from Iranian companies to East Asia.

"While the United States is committed to achieving an agreement with Iran that seeks a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will continue to use all our authorities to enforce sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

Iran has said it is ready for new indirect talks to overcome the last hurdles to revive its the 2015 nuclear deal amid a growing crisis over the country’s nuclear program.

With reporting by Reuters, Fars, and AP