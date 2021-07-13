Iran At Risk Of COVID-19 Fifth Wave As Homegrown Vaccine Campaign Stalls

Iran, one of the countries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is at risk of a fifth wave of infections according to outgoing President Hassan Rohani after the Delta variant led to a new spike in cases. Restrictions have been reimposed in cities, with parks, restaurants, and businesses closed. Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign is still moving slowly, with only around 4.5 million of Iran's 83 million people having received a vaccine shot so far.