Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Iran Seeks Probe Into Possible Israeli Use of Azerbaijani Airspace During War

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (right) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands after a joint news conference following talks in Baku on April 28, 2025.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (right) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands after a joint news conference following talks in Baku on April 28, 2025.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for an investigation into whether Azerbaijan’s airspace was used by Israeli drones as they flew missions to attack Iran during their recent conflict.

Pezeshkian urged Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a call on June 26 to “investigate and verify” reports that Israeli drones, including micro-drones, may have entered Iranian air space via Azerbaijani territory.

According to the official Iranian readout of the conversation, Aliyev denied the claims and insisted that his government would not allow Azerbaijan’s territory to be used against Iran.

However, there is no mention of this exchange in the official Azerbaijani account of the call.

On the same day, Israeli media cited an unnamed defense official as saying that Israeli Defense Forces had been operating in a country "close" to Iran during the war, without offering further details.

Azerbaijan’s deepening ties with Israel have long been a source of unease in Tehran.

The relationship has grown closer in recent years, marked by significant defense cooperation and the opening of an Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv in 2023, moves that Iranian officials view with increasing suspicion.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israeli-made weapons constituted approximately 69 percent of all major conventional arms imported by Azerbaijan between 2016 and 2020.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG