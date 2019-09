Iran has started to inject advanced centrifuges with uranium gas, an Iranian nuclear spokesman has said, in a move that reportedly violates the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Behruz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, announced the action on September 7, two days after Tehran had signaled it would be taking further steps away from the accord, which the United States abandoned last year but other major signatories have been scrambling to salvage.