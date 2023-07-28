Iran
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Condition Critical: Desertification Threatens To Turn Iran's Future To Dust
Temperatures in Iran are hitting record highs, rivers and lakes are drying up, and prolonged droughts are becoming the norm, highlighting a water crisis that is turning much of the country’s territory to dust.
The desertification of Iran is occurring at a staggering pace, with officials last month warning that more than 1 million hectares of the country’s territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Qom Province or Lebanon -- is essentially becoming uninhabitable every year.
The situation has Tehran scrambling to gain control of the situation in a country where up to 90 percent of the land is arid or semi-arid. But the clock is ticking to stave off what even officials have acknowledged could lead to an existential crisis and the mass exodus of civilians.
The warning signs were on full display this month. Temperatures in southwestern Iran hit a staggering 66.7 degrees Celsius (152 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than what is considered tolerable for human life.
Iranian scientists warned that the water levels of Lake Urmia, which is in severe danger of drying up, are the lowest recorded in 60 years. And in what has become routine, advisories were issued about the threat of suffocating dust storms.
As elsewhere in the world where temperatures are soaring, global climate change gets much of the blame. But the thermometer only tells part of the story on an issue Iran has been wrestling with for years.
“Exacerbated by decades of [international] isolation, mismanagement of local resources, rapid population growth, improper spatial distribution, and the consequences of a prolonged drought, Iran’s water crisis has entered a critical phase,” environmental expert Shirin Hakim told RFE/RL in written comments.
Water scarcity, and Tehran’s failed efforts to remedy it, is well documented. The problem has led to grand dam-building and water-intensive irrigation projects that have contributed to the drying up of rivers and underground water reservoirs. Clashes with neighboring states and anti-government protests in hard-hit areas of Iran have erupted over scant water resources. And the degradation of soil has contributed to the increase of dust and sandstorms that have helped make Iran’s air pollution among the worst in the world.
The accompanying loss of arable land has also harmed agricultural production, threatening livelihoods and leading to internal migration from the countryside to urban areas, which in turn could unleash a raft of related problems.
“Over time, the increased pressure on urban areas due to these migration patterns can strain infrastructure, natural resources, and create socioeconomic challenges,” said Hakim, a senior fellow at the Berlin-based Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG) and fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.
Mass Exodus?
Iran’s population has more than doubled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, rising from about 35 million to almost 88 million, with about 70 percent of the population residing in cities. Tehran alone, Hakim said, “has seen an average influx of a quarter of a million people per year for the previous two decades.”
But as water scarcity and desertification make more and more territory unlivable, there are fears that a huge segment of the population might eventually have no option but to flee the country entirely in the face of what is arguably Iran’s most pressing policy challenge.
In 2015, Isa Kalantari, a former agriculture minister who at the time was serving as a presidential water and environment adviser, infamously predicted that, unless Iran changed its approach on water use, “Approximately 50 million people, 70 percent of Iranians, will have no choice but to leave the country.”
In July 2018, a month that saw violent protests over water shortages in the southwestern city of Khorramshahr as the country faced its driest summer in 50 years, then-Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli described the water situation as a “huge social crisis.” Fazli said water scarcity could fuel migration and significantly change the face of Iran within five years, eventually leading to “disaster.”
That deadline has passed, but the dire predictions and failed policies continue.
Iran is currently ranked by the World Resources Institute as one of the most water-stressed nations in the world, based on the impact on countries’ agricultural and industrial sectors, and routinely has been listed among the countries where water scarcity could lead to conflict.
That prospect became a reality earlier this year when Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border shelling. The clashes came after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more upstream water to feed Iran’s endangered southeastern wetlands.
Internally, the threat of renewed anti-government protests over the lack of fresh water like those seen in the southwestern Khuzestan Province in 2021 highlight the ongoing challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership.
The UN Convention to Combat Desertification specifically addresses land degradation in arid, semi-arid, and dry subhumid areas. But those are not the only territories under threat in Iran.
Vahid Jafarian, the director-general of desert affairs for Iran’s Natural Resources Organization estimated that the country was losing 1 million hectares a year to desertification. He warned on July 19 that even Iran’s wetlands are being “turned into a center of fine dust” as underground reservoirs dry up and the country pursues water-intensive industrial development.
Kalantari, who last year said the fate of Iran’s clerical establishment could depend on the restoration of Lake Urmia, said in May that the drying up of what was once the largest lake in the Middle East could force the displacement of up to 4 million people.
The Solution
Iran has launched various initiatives to combat desertification, which Hakim said include dust and sandstorm management with countries in the region, the restoration of degraded soil and reforestation, addressing the overexploitation of water reserves, and the improvement of coordination among its various environmental bodies.
Iran is also a signatory to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, is involved in efforts by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to minimize the effects of sand and dust storms, and has attempted to address environmental concerns in its five-year development plan.
But Hakim said such measures “have been largely overshadowed by the consequences of chronic environmental mismanagement and corruption.”
Noting the continuation of ill-conceived hydraulic infrastructure projects and the overexploitation of groundwater resources that compound Iran’s water crisis, Hakim added, “these practices will likely contribute to increasing desertification threats” without substantial improvements in how the country manages its water.
Iran Files Case Against Online Retailer Over Failure To Enforce Hijab Rules
Iranian media outlets reported on July 27 that a legal case has been filed against the online book retailer Taghcheh because its female employees failed to observe the compulsory hijab law as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress code regulations.
The announcement of the case came hours after Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance, issued a warning that decisive action against start-ups like Taghcheh, which are licensed by his ministry, would be enforced if they fail to observe rules regarding hijabs and chastity.
The publication of photos of Taghcheh's female employees not wearing the compulsory hijab led to an outcry among some sections of society, with the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), launching a campaign against the company.
This was followed by reports that government publishing institutions had ended their collaboration with Taghcheh, with some demanding legal action against the group.
Islamic Revolution Publications, linked to the office that publishes the works of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also ceased its cooperation with Taghcheh, while some pro-government Twitter users have called for further sanctions against the company, including blocking its software applications.
The actions are part of a wider government campaign to ratchet up enforcement of the compulsory hijab, which has also seen the closure of several commercial, recreational, and professional units amid allegations they have failed to comply.
Digikala, Iran's largest online store, faces a legal case due to the attire being worn by its female employees.
The moves prompted a U.S. State Department spokesperson to say on July 24 that “the regime will stop at nothing to control the women and girls of Iran.”
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activists Call For Release Of Long-Serving Political Prisoner Amid New Charges
A group of activists has called for the immediate release of Maryam Akbari Monfared, a mother who has not seen her children since she was imprisoned in 2010 for her support of an exiled opposition group and is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran, after new charges were brought against her.
In a statement signed by prominent figures including Jila Baniyaghoob, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Abdullah Naseri Taheri, Shiva Nazar Ahari, Ghoncheh Ghavami, and Mahdieh Golro, the group condemned the new charges and Monfared's original conviction as clear evidence of the unlawful conduct of Iran's security agencies and judicial system.
Monfared, who is serving out the final months of her 15-year sentence, has been hit with six new charges, which could potentially delay her release.
Monfared has not been granted even a day of release from prison since December 2009. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "acting against national security" and was exiled to Semnan prison from March 2020.
The signatories of the statement called the treatment of Monfared "unjust."
Monfared was arrested in December 2009 and forcibly disappeared for five months.
She was sentenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran in May 2010, which condemned her for "acting against national security" and "enmity against God."
Hassan Jafari, Monfared's husband, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that a judge convicted his wife in a four-minute trial because of her family, who were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO). Three of her siblings were executed by the state in 1988 while a fourth died while being tortured in 1985.
Monfared is reportedly suffering from health problems.
In 2015, after the release of an audio recording where Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, then the country's deputy leader, talked about the mass killing of prisoners, Monfared filed a lawsuit with the Tehran Prosecutor's Office.
Jila Baniyaghoob, a journalist who was in the women's ward of Evin prison with Monfared, said in an interview with Radio Farda that after Monfared's complaint and lawsuit, prison officials "specifically told her that they will not release her on leave, and they have stuck to this."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Supreme Court Annuls Protester's Death Sentence, Case To Be Reviewed
Iran's Supreme Court has annulled the death sentence of Mohammad Ghabadloo, a protester who was arrested amid a crackdown on nationwide unrest last year.
Ghabadloo, 22, was sentenced to death on charges of "waging war against God" and "spreading corruption on earth" after an incident where he allegedly ran over a high-ranking police officer during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Ghabadloo's lawyer, Amir Reisian, said on Twitter that the case will be referred to a court, which will examine issues related to Ghabadloo's mental health.
"Waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth" are charges often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over Amini's death in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Ghabadloo suffers from a nervous disorder and appeared before a court headed by Judge Abolqasem Salavati of the Revolutionary Court in November.
The court proceedings were televised by state-run media, a tactic commonly employed by the government to help try to quell the protests. Critics have frequently labelled these so-called public courts as "staged" and marred by "forced confessions."
In a recent message from prison, Ghabadloo described his mental state by saying: "I feel the roughness of the noose around my neck every moment. I am always ready for them to call my name to solitary confinement."
Ghabadloo also reached out to the family of Farid Karampor, the special forces officer he was accused of killing, writing: "I never intended to kill anyone.... I never even saw his face."
The Twitter account Dadban, a platform providing free legal counsel to protesters and victims, shared a message stating, "Ghabadloo's case is full of contradictions."
It said the forensic medical report indicated that the police officer was killed as a result of being hit in the head with a hard object, "presumably in a skirmish and not a car accident."
It also confirmed a skirmish took place on the day of the officer's funeral, as per accounts given by police commanders.
Iranians have demonstrated across the country since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death, the authorities have warned of harsher penalties for participants in the unrest.
Seven convicted protesters have already been executed and others are on death row after being handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Sentenced Again For 2009 Presidential Campaign Speeches
Ahmad Zeidabadi, a prominent Iranian political activist, has been sentenced to a year of punitive imprisonment and 50 lashes in a case he says is linked to speeches he gave during the 2009 presidential election.
Zeidabadi, who has previously served time as a political prisoner, disclosed on his Telegram channel that the charges in the case heard in a court in the central city of Arak were "propaganda against the system" and "spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion."
He linked the court's decision to speeches he delivered during the 2009 presidential election campaign in support of then-presidential candidate Mehdi Karrubi. It is the second time he has been incarcerated for the same offense.
In 2009, Zeidabadi, who is also a journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison, five years of internal exile, and a lifetime ban from social and political activities for "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt national security."
After completing his six-year prison term, he was exiled to Gonabad in the northeastern province of Khorasan in 2015.
Zeidabadi explained that the verdict was issued in absentia in 2010 due to his status declared as "unknown," even though he was in prison. Unaware of the case, he did not request a retrial, leading to the confirmation of the sentence 14 years later.
He noted he had already served his punishment for the charge and therefore, this part of the sentence should be annulled due to the principle of "res judicata" or "the matter has already been judged."
In recent months, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on journalists.
In another case, Nilufar Hamedi, a journalist who has been incarcerated for the past 10 months, had another hearing on July 25.
Hamedi, a reporter for the Shargh newspaper, previously published an image of the grieving grandparents of Mahsa Amini, a young woman whose death after being detained by morality police in September 2022 sparked months of nationwide protests.
Another court session was also scheduled on July 26 for Elaheh Mohammadi, a journalist for the Ham-Mihan newspaper. She was arrested following her reporting on Amini's funeral procession.
Both journalists face charges including "collaborating with the adversarial U.S. government" and "conducting propaganda activities against the regime."
They both denied the accusations during their initial court appearances.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's 'Groom Of Mahabad' Slain Before His Mother's Eyes
What should have been a time of celebration of a young couple's life journey has become a time of remembrance of the death of the "Groom of Mahabad."
It was one year ago that Zaniar Abubakri and his fiancee announced their engagement in a ceremony before friends and family. Videos on social media show the lovestruck 20-year-old nervously holding hands with his fiancee as they went public with their union, her face blurred by a large red heart to protect her identity.
But the marriage never came to be. Abubakri was killed in the line of fire after he joined nationwide demonstrations against the country's clerical establishment last autumn.
Writing on Instagram last week, Abubakri's mother, Nishtiman Ghaderpur, lamented the loss.
"My dear son, dear Zaniar," Ghaderpur wrote. "Today is the day of your engagement. The anniversary of your soul becoming one with your love."
Abubakri's October 27 death, like that of many of the more than 500 protesters who were killed in the state crackdown on the demonstrations that broke out last year, is shrouded in mystery.
Details of the events that led to him suffering fatal wounds right before his mother's eyes are scant, and efforts to honor his legacy on his simple gravestone have been censored.
But he is far from forgotten, and despite the authorities' lockdown on information relating to the deaths of protesters, the circumstances of his last day alive are being revealed.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Farda, a source close to the family provided a timeline of the events that led to Abubakri attending the street protest in his hometown of Mahabad, a predominantly Kurdish city in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.
Fresh out of the army, Abubakri had spent months preparing to embark on married life. But the September death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini just days after her arrest by Iran's morality police captured his attention.
Like many in his northwestern region, Abubakri was motivated to join the protests against Amini's death, which followed her arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's requirement that women wear the hair-covering hijab.
Abubakri was consumed by the protests that erupted in Amini's hometown of Saghez, some 100 kilometers to the south in the neighboring Kurdistan Province, and spread across the country.
His family refused his request to join the thousands of people who gathered at a cemetery in Saghez on October 26 to commemorate 40 days since Amini's death.
But news of clashes between demonstrators and security forces near the cemetery steeled his desire to join the anti-hijab protests that snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran's theocracy.
"Isn't it a shame that one's funeral would be like this?" the family source recalled Abubakri saying as he pored over images of the gathering. "I wish I were in Mahsa's place."
The killing of a young demonstrator by security forces in Mahabad that evening heightened Abubakri's insistence on joining the protests. The next afternoon, Ghaderpur finally relented, agreeing to accompany Abubakri and his 15-year-old brother, Ramyar, with the aim of protecting them from any harm, according to the source.
Upon arriving in the city center, the trio encountered security forces facing off against "angry youths chanting slogans or throwing stones," the source said.
Abubakri positioned himself at the front line of the demonstrations, with Ghaderpur just behind. As security forces began lobbing tear gas and firing weapons, Ghaderpur was anxiously trying to locate Ramyar when Abubakri suddenly fell to the ground with a wound to his abdomen.
"That bullet hit my son's waist right from the back and came out on the other side through his stomach," Ghaderpur wrote on Instagram on July 19. "I saw with my own eyes that my dear son fell to the ground and could not move due to the pain. I was with him at that very moment."
Abubakri and his mother were pulled to safety by two other demonstrators, according to the source, and Abubakri was immediately taken to the hospital. He received emergency surgery, but the attempt to save his life was unsuccessful, and hospital workers quickly advised the family to leave before security forces arrived, the source said.
At least five people were killed, including Abubakri, and dozens injured in Mahabad on October 27 as the protests took a brutally violent turn when security forces opened fire and demonstrators attacked government buildings. At least two other protesters were killed in Kurdistan Province on the same day.
Iran’s northwestern Kurdish region was the epicenter of the monthslong antiestablishment protests and the scene of some of the bloodiest state crackdowns. The Islamic republic has long been accused of suppressing and discriminating against the country’s ethnic minorities, including Kurds, which make up about 10 percent of Iran's 88 million population.
While Abubakri has been listed among the victims of the antiestablishment protests, including among the more than 300 identified by Radio Farda , the circumstances of his death have not been well-documented.
According to a copy of his death certificate obtained and reviewed by Radio Farda, Abubakri's death was initially attributed to a "collision with hard or sharp objects." But later in the document the cause of death was specifically identified as a "rupture of an artery due to a bullet."
The source close to Abubakri's family said that the security authorities in Mahabad, as in other parts of Iran, have yet to accept responsibility for firing on protesters and "still say that they are trying to find out from where the bullets were fired."
Within an hour of his death, the source said, Abubakri's body and those of others killed in the violence of October 27 were taken to Mahabad's Bagh-e Ferdous cemetery.
Since the tragedy, the families of those slain in Mahabad frequently visit the cemetery to pay their respects and grieve. But Instagram posts by Ghaderpur show that even in death, attempts have been made to erase parts of her son’s legacy.
Passages of a poem honoring Abubakri's Kurdish ancestry mark his grave:
"Dear mother, I am the martyred Kurdish fighter of my land. I am the bloodied dove of my land."
At the demand of security forces, according to the source, the word "martyred" was removed from the gravestone, but the description remains in the odes left by Ghaderpur to her son on social media.
"Now you have the happiness of martyrdom and I left you with a souvenir, the heirs of your martyrdom. We come and sprinkle roses on your gravestone, plant flowers, sometimes we change the red cloth of your grave and put some red roses on your stone," she wrote on Instagram last week.
"When we talk about you and your memories, we empty all our oppression on the flowers," she added. "And we come to ourselves when we see that all the flowers that were scattered about each corner of your tombstone have bloomed."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL Radio Farda correspondent Hannah Kaviani
Iranian Singer Known For Support Of Government Releases Anti-Leadership Song
Gholamali Koveitipor, an Iranian singer known for his support of the Islamic government and whose military anthems were a significant part of the Islamic republic's propaganda during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, has released a song critical of the crackdown authorities have waged in the face of months of unrest.
Released in tandem with the traditional mourning month of Muharram in Iran, Koveitipor's new track strongly criticizes officials. One line in the song says, "Here, they're decimating all the youths, brutally assaulting my honor, I swear by God and by this shattered land, there's no place left for joy anymore."
In a different part of the song, the lyrics state: "Inept leaders! It's time for the era to reject you, it's time to let go of your chair."
In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, many Iranian artists and public figures have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after Amini's death.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 500 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
Earlier this month, rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Government officials have not commented on Koveitipor's song.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Rights Group Condemns 'Humiliating And Disproportionate' Sentences Handed To Women
The group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) says it is concerned over the official resumption of morality police patrols and has condemned the "humiliating and disproportionate" sentences handed to women for violations of the mandatory hijab law.
In a statement released on July 24, HRA said the current situation, which includes the sentencing of women for removing their hijabs alongside the Islamic republic's attempts to maintain its international image, must be widely condemned because "inaction is not an option."
HRA also criticized the escalating confrontations with Iranian women and girls, warning that the "dignity, rights, and future of millions of Iranian women" are at risk.
The group urged Iran to respond immediately to the demands of both domestic campaigners and the international community by guaranteeing the rights of women both in law and in practice.
"Now, with the return of the morality police, several women in Iran have received humiliating sentences for not observing the hijab over the last week, a trend that seems to be systematic," the statement read.
The statement condemned recent sentences handed down by hijab courts, which have begun to issue alternative punishments for opponents of mandatory hijab. These have so far included cash fines, referrals to psychiatric treatment centers for mental illness, the provision of public cleaning services, and the deprivation of women of their occupational activities.
The court has recently taken to labeling women opposing mandatory hijab as mentally ill, with judges calling it an "anti-family personality disorder." Those handed such alternative sentences include Iranian actresses, Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat.
"We are forced to enter a battle that has been imposed on us, but as Iranian women, we have shown that we are not afraid of any battle until we achieve our rights," the HRA statement quoted one woman, whose identity was not revealed for her own safety, as saying.
Another unidentified woman added: "The struggle for gender equality is as old as time. We, as women, with our unshakeable belief in achieving our goals, have shown that we are not afraid of this battle. The reintroduction of the Guidance Patrol [morality police] on the streets is nothing but a futile attempt by the government that could not silence us last year. We will continue this fight."
Acts of civil disobedience against the hijab law -- which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- have increased since the death of Mahsa Amini last September while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Resistance to the hijab is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Caspian Is Shrinking, And Kazakhstan Has Front Row Seats
AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- Azamat Sarsenbaev, an activist from the Kazakh Caspian Sea city of Aqtau, is trying to bring attention to a problem that is closing in on residents of his city at the same time as their only water source recedes further into the distance.
“Ten years ago we would swim around 200 meters in order to get to these rocks,” Sarsenbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, recalling his childhood. “Now we are standing on them.”
There is no doubt that the Caspian Sea -- the world’s largest enclosed body of water that is shared by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan -- is shrinking.
And because Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian is among the shallowest, it is no surprise that authorities here are scrambling to deal with severe consequences that are no longer far off on the horizon.
Earlier this summer, Aqtau officials announced a state of emergency in relation to the recession of the shoreline -- a measure intended to accelerate mitigation efforts.
Kazakh Environment Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova acknowledged the scale of the problem on the day of the June 8 announcement, citing “climate change as an exogenous factor” and upstream “regulation” of rivers that flow into the lake, such as the Russian-originating Volga and the Ural, as the main causes.
Sarsenbaev is less diplomatic.
While acknowledging that Kazakhstan needs to use water more efficiently, he argues that the construction of multiple dams and other industrial objects along the Russian parts of those two rivers is causing big problems for Kazakhstan.
“They stop the water flow. And if less is coming in from the rivers, the Caspian will keep shrinking,” he said, dismissing the idea popular among many Aqtau residents that the latest plunge is the result of time-honored tectonic shifts under the seabed.
Geological changes have caused sudden shoreline recessions in the past -- including in the late 1970s -- but “a lot has changed in 50 years,” Sarsenbaev argued.
Aqtau: A City On The Edge
Experts say the Caspian’s most recent shrinking phase began around 2005.
In the last few years, the rate of recession has increased, reaching a visibly critical low.
According to Nature, a British scientific journal, the Caspian Sea’s levels are projected to fall by nine to 18 meters “in medium to high emissions scenarios” before 2100.
The drop is “caused by a substantial increase in lake evaporation that is not balanced by increasing river discharge or precipitation,” the authors of a paper published in 2020 said.
Indeed, current trends suggest that both of those balancing factors may now be in decline.
The need for immediate action is not lost on Murat Igaliev, deputy director of the Mangyshlak Atomic Energy Combine (MAEK), an energy complex that comprises a decommissioned nuclear power plant -- thermal power plants that provide heat and electricity for Aqtau -- and a plant that desalinates water for the town where more than 200,000 people live.
MAEK, in turn, depends on Caspian Sea water drawn from a water intake channel.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, Igaliev said that 590 meters of the channel was submerged in 2005, compared to just 145 meters now.
During a harsh winter last year, part of the channel froze, contributing to a drop in power generation, while in the long-run, problems at the aging MAEK threaten the viability of Aqtau as a city.
The urgent reconstruction work required for the channel is part of the reason the authorities declared a state of emergency over the Caspian.
Igaliev said it is vital to find a contractor to begin preparatory work for dredging as quickly as possible and determine “what equipment is better to use so as not to harm the marine ecosystem.”
In addition to the former Soviet “closed town’s” existence, declining water levels in the Caspian put the work of seaports central to the so-called “middle corridor” -- a cross-Caspian trade route that bypasses Russia -- into jeopardy.
Kazakhstan’s traditionally sleepy ports of Aqtau and Quryq have seen demand for their services increase in the wake of the Ukraine war, as some shippers look for alternatives from routes that traverse Russia, which has been hit hard by international sanctions.
Kazakhstan, in turn, is keen to boost modest oil exports across the Caspian as far as possible in order to ease a near-total dependence on a troubled pipeline that sends Kazakh oil to international markets by way of the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal in Russia.
But the director of the Aqtau port, Abay Turikpenbaev, said the shallow waters near his port had already impacted the work of oil tankers, which can no longer be loaded to capacity.
Turikpenbaev noted that from January 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, the water levels at the port fell 30 centimeters, significantly more than the average of 5-10 centimeters in recent years.
If that trend continues, dredging work will have to be carried out in order to prevent the port from falling into disuse, Turiqpenbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, bemoaning a lack of research into the problem by Kazakh institutions.
For Quryq, some 70 kilometers from Aqtau, the problem is less pressing, given that the port, which was opened in 2017, occupies a position on the shore where the water is deeper.
Nevertheless, Quryq’s port director Serik Akhmetov said the port is already planning for a worst case scenario.
“There are forecasts that the sea will recover. There are also predictions of the opposite. But we cannot sit back and wait. We are currently negotiating with Belgian and Greek dredging companies. We have been dealing with this question for the last six months,” Akhmetov said.
Is Russia To Blame?
Scientists have few doubts that a drying Caspian will have major impacts -- ecological and socioeconomic -- on its five littoral states and the wider region.
The most obvious evidence for that is the fate of the Aral Sea, once one of the largest inland bodies of water in the world.
The Aral catastrophe, driven by the Soviet Union’s cotton-growing policies in Central Asia, bequeathed a mostly dried up lake that split off into separate Kazakh and Uzbek sections.
And the tragedy still haunts neighbors further afield, as dust storms from the dried parts of the lake travel across borders, lacing farmland in countries like Turkmenistan with salt.
But the degree, timing, and nature of the Caspian impact will vary from littoral state to littoral state, making collective action harder to guarantee.
This is a challenge insofar as the effects are less immediate for Moscow, whose Volga River alone accounts for around 80 percent of the Caspian’s inflow, with the Ural and other Russian rivers playing important secondary roles.
During the Soviet Union’s industrialization drive in the 1930s, systematic damming along the Volga was seen as a factor in a sudden drop in the Caspian’s sea levels that was later corrected by a spell of strong precipitation.
And Kazakh experts believe Russia is now intensifying its use of upstream water, hastening the rapid decline of the northeastern Caspian that also hosts Kazakhstan’s economically vital Qashagan oil field.
Former Water Minister Nariman Qypshaqbaev told RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service that he believed state officials who sign and oversee the current transboundary water-sharing agreements with Russia had not done their duty in regards to the Caspian.
“If seven billion cubic meters of [water from] the Ural were still entering the Caspian [each year], then the Ural would not be as shallow [in Kazakhstan] as it is [today],” Qypshaqbaev argued, referencing an agreement that he said was in place during his time as a minister more than two decades ago.
Nowadays, Qypshaqbaev claimed, Russia only guarantees Kazakhstan its agreed share of the Ural’s water for farming and other economic activities, marking the end of the idea that “both sides are responsible for the water going into the Caspian, because the Caspian is common.”
Written by Chris Rickleton based on reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Iranian Journalist Fined, Sentenced To Internal Exile For Reposting Criticism Of Ex-Lawmaker
Marzieh Mahmoodi, a journalist and the editor of Tejaratnews, says she has been fined 24 million tomans (about $500) and sentenced to a year in exile in the northeastern district of Torbat-e Jam for republishing on social media critical statements about former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, who had disparaged protesters demonstrating against the suppression of rights and freedoms following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. "This is the second time I have been convicted in this case," she said on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Half-Blinded By Iranian Police: A Protester's Story
Amateur video shows the moment Erfan Ramizipour was shot in the eyes by Iranian security forces as he took part in mass anti-regime protests in 2022. The 24-year-old is just one of many protesters who have been shot in the eyes, in what appears to have been a deliberate tactic. Now in Germany, he is receiving medical care -- and continuing to battle for justice in his homeland.
Iranian Air Force Begins Exercise In Persian Gulf
The Iranian Air Force has launched a major exercise after the United States sent additional warships and forces to the Persian Gulf region. More than 90 aircraft and combat drones have been deployed in the Gulf and other parts of Iran as part of the maneuvers, Iranian state media reported on July 24. Army Commander In Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said the exercise would "protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred ideals of the Islamic Revolution," and promised that the air force would "resolutely defend the interests of the great Iranian nation." Among other things, the air force rehearsed attacks with kamikaze drones and fighter jets.
Iranian Online Retailer Building, Famed Tehran Cafe Closed Amid Reports Of Hijab Infractions
The administrative building of prominent Iranian online retailer Digikala was closed by law enforcement officers on July 23 after images showing Digikala's female employees without their mandatory hijabs circulated on social media, another sign of the government's tighter regulation of the compulsory head-scarf law.
The images were shared by a group of pro-government social media users, who subsequently called on government agencies to take action against the company and its female employees. The judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported afterward that a legal case has been initiated against Digikala's female employees.
In a simultaneous development, the renowned Tehran cafe France Pastry announced its closure, adding that it will announce its reopening when possible. It gave no details for the closure, but reports speculated it was also shut due to hijab violations.
Despite the sealing of Digikala's main administrative building, the company's public relations department announced that its online store remains operational, with all departments continuing to provide services and fulfil their commitments to customers and sellers.
In recent days, law enforcement forces of the Islamic republic have shut dozens of cafes and restaurants in Tehran, Mashhad, and other Iranian cities due to "noncompliance with Islamic norms."
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Rapper Yasin Reportedly Moved To Psychiatric Center
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, has reportedly been transferred to a psychiatric center.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan and the HRANA news agency said on July 23 that Yasin was transferred on the orders of Abolghasem Salavati, the judge presiding over his case. The move was made without Yasin's family or close associates being informed.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and the focus of a government crackdown against dissent -- recently released an audio message from prison in which he maintained his innocence and expressed frustration at his detention. He also claimed that the judge had denied him access to his chosen lawyer.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested that he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison, and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin was later moved to Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
The Human Rights Network of Kurdistan has reported that Yasin was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture following his arrest, including solitary confinement, detention in a cold room, severe beatings, and being thrown down the stairs of his ward. He was also allegedly pressured into making forced confessions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges also have recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
At the same time, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Bans Film Festival Over Poster Of Actress Without Hijab
Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab, state media reported on July 23. The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its Short Film Festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film The Death Of Yazdguerd. "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law," state news agency IRNA reported. The festival had been scheduled for September. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Attack Blamed On 'Terrorists' In Southeastern Iran
Four police officers were killed in an attack in Iran’s restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, officials and state media reported on July 23. The Tasmin news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, blamed “terrorists” for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province, which has been the site of anti-government protests in recent months, borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Summons Danish Envoy To Protest Koran Burning In Copenhagen
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on July 22. A day earlier, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, which all have legal protections for freedom of speech. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 22 that people who burned the Koran deserved the "most severe punishment." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Court Sparks Controversy By Diagnosing Hijab Protesters With Mental Illness
Judges in Iran have diagnosed three prominent actresses sentenced for not wearing the hijab as mentally ill, anti-family, and antisocial, prompting top psychologists in the country to condemn the "abuse of psychiatry and psychology in the judiciary."
The heads of four leading psychiatry boards in the country went public with their criticisms after actresses Azadeh Samadi, Leila Bolukat, and Afsaneh Bayegan were all recently given the diagnoses during their sentencing in a Tehran criminal court.
"The diagnosis of mental disorders is within the competence of a psychiatrist, not a judge. Just as the diagnosis of other diseases is in the competence of doctors, not judges," the psychiatrists wrote in an open letter to judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei published by Iranian media on July 20.
The three actresses ran afoul of the law after they appeared in recent months in public without wearing headscarves, in violation of the country's strict hijab requirement that has fueled nationwide protests in recent months.
Many female celebrities have expressed solidarity with the demonstrations that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September following her arrest for allegedly failing to wear the hijab.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years' imprisonment for repeat offenders.
Bayegan was given a suspended two-year prison sentence after she appeared at a film ceremony wearing a hat instead of a head scarf. An image of her at the ceremony that she posted on social media was reportedly presented as evidence during her trial.
Additional penalties for the 61-year-old film and television actress included a two-year travel ban, a two-year ban on using the Internet, social media, and mobile services, and a requirement to read and summarize an unnamed book within two months.
Ahead of her sentencing this week, Bayegan announced on July 12 that she was retiring from the "dishonorable field of acting" after she was summoned to court.
Bolukat, 42, was earlier handed a sentence of six months imprisonment, along with a ban on professional activities for two years, on charges she had "damaged public morality and chastity" by posting images of herself without a hijab on social media. Bolukat was also prohibited from leaving the country and ordered to read and provide a summary of an unnamed book within a month.
The 44-year-old Samadi, who was detained after wearing a hat instead of a hijab while attending a funeral, did not receive a prison sentence during her court appearance earlier this month but was denied access to her phone for six months and all her social media accounts were ordered disabled.
The addition of mental health diagnoses of "antisocial and anti-family" behavior alongside the women's sentencing, requiring regular psychological treatment and certifications of good mental health were judgments that the top psychiatrists say the courts were not qualified to make.
"What is stated in the text of the ruling as an argument for diagnosing a disease called antisocial personality is not proportionate, logical, or convincing," wrote the heads of the Scientific Association of Psychosomatic Medicine, Scientific Association of Psychiatrists, Scientific Association of Psychotherapy, and the Psychological Association of Iran.
The joint letter added that the diagnosis of "mental illness and anti-family personality" was "unscientific and strange" and was unfathomable to psychiatric professionals.
The letter called on the authorities to amend the sentences against the three actresses.
Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, a Tehran-based lawyer, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on July 21 that the sentences suggested that "judges in these cases did not fully grasp legal principles or they must have been very nervous and upset at the accused and wanted to sentence [them] to degrading punishments."
Other actresses have also been targeted with arrests and harassment after protests against the hijab broke out across the Islamic republic following Amini's death.
Last week, the deputy minister of Islamic culture and guidance, Mohammad Hashemi, announced that the government had taken steps to prevent a film company from hiring an actress who had refused to wear the hijab. While Hashemi did not provide a name, media reports suggested he was referring to 44-year-old Shaghayegh Dehghan, who was charged in June for posting a photo of herself without a hijab on social media.
Citing the pressure of an "angry society," the award-winning actress Hengamah Ghaziani recently retired at the age of 53 following her arrest for not wearing a head scarf. Actresses Taraneh Alidoosti, 39, and Katayun Riahi, 61, were also arrested.
The acting and film community has rallied around the actresses, with the Association of Directors and the Union of Cinema Producers of Iran issuing a joint letter this week calling the sentences against Bolukat and Samadi an "insult to the conscience of all cinema people."
"We stand fully alongside all the female actresses of Iranian cinema and filmmakers who are cruelly humiliated by similar rulings," the letter read.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Roya Maleki and other RFE/RL Radio Farda correspondents
Iranian Activists Urge UN Rights Chief To Intervene As Fears Of Boxer's Imminent Execution Grow
Dozens of human rights activists have urged Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to intervene and try to halt the imminent execution of Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, who was arrested in Iran in 2020 following unrest over a sharp hike in gas prices.
The plea, signed by 85 lawyers, human rights activists, and NGO representatives, urges Turk to step in publicly and exert whatever pressure possible to prevent the execution of the 27-year-old former boxing champion.
The Iranian Human Rights Center reported on July 20 that Vafaei Sani had been informed his death sentence is now definite and that he has been moved to an undisclosed location. It added there is currently a lack of information regarding his status and whereabouts, leading to fears authorities are preparing to carry out his death sentence.
The United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed receipt of the letter and said it is under review.
Vafaei Sani was arrested in March 2020 following his participation in protests over a sudden gas price hike in November of the previous year. He was accused of "instigating and deliberately causing damage to certain sites, inclusive of governmental edifices."
Babak Paknia, the lawyer handling his case, stated in December 2022 that the court found Vafaei Sani guilty of "corruption on Earth" and subsequently sentenced him to death.
Since being sent to prison, he has reportedly been subjected to torture in an effort to extract a confession that he supports the People's Mujahedin of Iran, which is outlawed in Iran.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
The letter to Turk from the human rights activists says the wave of executions is a "ruthless attempt by the Islamic republic authorities to instil fear and quell a population that is no longer prepared to tolerate a corrupt and tyrannical regime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Gholian Thrown Out Of Court After Refusing To Wear Head And Body Covering
Iranian rights activist Sepideh Gholian was removed from a court during a public session of her trial because she refused to accept a judge's order to wear a "chador," a traditional full-body cloak that leaves only the face exposed.
The judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency said Gholian entered the court on July 19 with a "very small" piece of cloth on her head, which she later removed, prompting the judge to order her removal.
Gholian's lawyer, Amir Raeisian, confirmed the incident and said the hearing was subsequently postponed.
He told the Shargh newspaper that Gholian had agreed to wear a head scarf, "but since the court insisted on a chador, she did not agree and the court hearing was not held."
Gholian is on trial over a complaint from an Iranian state television reporter after Gholian implicated her in coercing the activist to make a forced confession. She activist has accused the reporter of working hand in hand with security officials.
In a letter sent from Evin Prison on July 18, Gholian expressed her readiness to face the court despite earlier statements that she would not participate in the proceedings of "show court of the Islamic republic."
Instead, she said she had no fear of recounting the truth in public and was prepared to defend herself.
It was the second court hearing for Gholian in 10 days.
On July 10, an appeals court in Tehran confirmed a two-year prison sentence handed to the activist for chanting a slogan against Iran's supreme leader shortly after being released from detention.
She was originally arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government.
She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing out harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Return Of 'Morality Police' To Iranian Streets Leaves Women Fearful But Defiant
The return of the so-called morality police to the streets of major Iranian cities has brought back fear and stress for women who choose to ignore the requirement that they wear the hair-covering hijab. But it has also been met with resistance by men and women alike, while lawmakers have questioned the effectiveness of the hard-line approach to enforcing compliance.
Iranians who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said the presence of the morality police -- officially known as "guidance patrols" that usually include male officers and women wearing black chadors -- is not as visible as it was before the patrols were scaled back after nationwide protests first broke out against the hijab law last autumn.
I really don't know where they want to get with this method, but in my opinion, if they want to continue this way, confrontations will start again."-- Male Tehran resident
"Before, when we went on the street, they had a stationary vehicle, or a vehicle that was moving on the street," Leila Mirghaffari, a women's rights activist who lives in Tehran, told Radio Farda on July 17, a day after the return of the morality police was announced. "They haven't yet dared to encroach like before. But they are present, mostly in main squares."
Mirghaffari described the decision to redeploy the morality police, coming after the monthslong protests had largely wound down, as a distraction aimed at creating "fear and terror" among the population.
"It creates mental and emotional problems for us. It's stressful, and it occupies our thoughts and those of our families," Mirghaffari said. "When we want to leave home and come out to the street, at any moment we may travel a route where morality police patrol and are stationed to arrest people."
Nevertheless, Mirghaffari and others suggested, the patrols are largely ineffective and have even given new life to resistance against the authorities' efforts to enforce the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Some Tehran residents who spoke to Radio Farda said that many women simply put on a hijab when they spot the morality police before quickly removing them once out of sight. And in some cases where women have been harassed or threatened by morality police, fellow citizens -- male and female alike -- have pushed back.
Almost immediately after the authorities announced on July 16 that the morality police patrols would resume, residents of the northern city of Rasht took to the streets to protest an attempt to arrest three women for allegedly violating the hijab requirement.
The situation reportedly escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police, who used tear gas to disperse protesters, some of whom were chanting against Iran's clerical establishment.
"I really don't know where they want to get with this method, but in my opinion, if they want to continue this way, confrontations will start again," said a male Tehran resident who requested anonymity while answering questions on WhatsApp.
"Personally, if I see them taking a girl into a van, I will step forward and shout so as not to let them take them. That's how things are, and I think most people now are like me. They don't want the Mahsa incident to happen again and for another innocent girl to be killed."
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law, sparked the nationwide protests that lasted months and prompted a crackdown that led to the deaths of more than 500 people. Amini's death became the cause célèbre for thousands of women and men who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law.
Amid the protests, there were reports that the authorities had disbanded the morality police, although other reports indicated that they never really went away in some cities. But the issue also prompted the clerical establishment, which views the hijab as key to its interpretation of Islam, to introduce revisions to the country's Chastity and Hijab Law that would introduce stiffer penalties for noncompliance, including up to three years in prison for repeat offenders.
While the hijab has been compulsory in public for women and girls over the age of 9 since 1981, shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution ushered in the clerical establishment, the requirement is often flouted, particularly in urban areas.
The Chastity and Hijab bill, which is awaiting parliamentary approval, has been fodder for intense debate -- with some lawmakers saying it does not go far enough to make women comply with the hijab requirement and others questioning the effectiveness of forcing women to comply.
Following the announcement that the morality police patrols would resume in many Iranian cities, lawmaker Vali Esmaili, who heads the parliament's social commission, said that the body would unlikely be involved in the effort.
He also said that before resuming the patrols, "we should first look at the state of society to see if such actions have been effective in the past 43 years."
The Chastity and Hijab bill also proposes penalties, including the confiscation of automobiles, against drivers or passengers of vehicles in which women are not in compliance with the hijab requirement.
"When I'm driving, I have to wear a hijab," a woman who resides in Tehran told Radio Farda following the redeployment of the morality police, explaining that she has had her vehicle impounded four times for failing to wear the hijab. "But when I get out and move away from the car, I take off my head scarf. Many times, I just put it in my bag. Sometimes, when I see that the conditions are bad, I keep it around my neck, but I am still without a hijab in the street."
The woman said that she has not personally seen any morality police since they returned to the streets of Tehran. But she has heard eyewitness accounts of the presence of marked morality police vehicles in the northern city of Shahriar, in Tehran Province, where she said most women wear head scarves and those who do not could be seen without a hijab not far from the morality police.
WATCH: Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women.
"There are the odd ones out who are without a hijab, and they were 100 or 200 meters away from the morality police," she recalled being told of the current situation.
She said that even before the morality police returned to the streets, her experience in dealing with them showed that they were reluctant to enforce the hijab requirement.
"It's pretty clear that they're tired of this matter, but it seems like they have orders from above," she said.
That is far from the norm, according to the activist Mirghaffari, who painted a dark picture of the morality police, whose involvement in human rights violations has led to Western sanctions.
"The morality police are truly violent. They are really repressive. They have no humanity," said Mirghaffari, who added that she has been arrested by the force several times. "The morality police are really trained for savagery and for causing distress to the point that someone like Mahsa Amini could be killed. And they have no fear at all."
Others who spoke to Radio Farda were incredulous that the authorities would reintroduce the morality police amid public frustration over Iran's dire economic situation.
"The issue is not the hijab. The real issue is the terrifying inflation and high prices," said the man who answered questions by WhatsApp. "But they are only fixated on the hijab. They are playing with everyone's nerves, whether man or woman, whether with a hijab or without, they are bothering everyone."
The renewed protests, which included women carrying placards bearing the "We won't go back!" slogan that became popular during anti-hijab demonstrations, suggests that efforts to force women into compliance will be met with continued resistance.
"Look, our girls are fighting and know that there is no way back for us and we are not going back, and our answer to them wanting to forcibly put a hijab on us is, 'No!'" said Mirghaffari. "This is a big step we have taken to reach our other desires and we will never go back."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Mehdi Tahbaz and other Radio Farda correspondents.
Six Iranians Detained For Participating In Mixed-Gender Yoga Class
Officials in Iran's Gilan Province have shut down a yoga club and detained one male instructor and five female participants in the city of Rasht because they were practicing the exercise regime together.
The state-run news agency IRNA reported on July 19 that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip about the operation of a mixed-gender yoga club. The raid was initiated after "discreet" investigations confirmed the report, according to IRNA.
Those arrested have been referred to the judiciary and a case file has been formed against them, the agency reported.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, men and women in Iran have been prohibited from participating in sports activities together, with no official mixed-gender sports clubs existing in the country. Yoga is a legal activity as long as classes are single-sex and the teacher is licensed.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such a mass arrests unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Retirees Protest Living Conditions, Lack Of Pension Increases
Iranian retirees have renewed protests in several major cities across the country, reiterating calls for more social and economic freedoms, as well as regular adjustments to their pensions in line with inflation as the cost of living soars amid international sanctions.
According to reports on social media outlets, the protests took place on July 19 outside the pension fund offices and provincial buildings in cities including Kermanshah, Yazd, Shiraz, Hamedan, Ardabil, Karaj, Qazvin, and Sanandaj.
Images and videos shared online showed protesters holding placards calling for the release of imprisoned trade activists and other political prisoners.
Participants also voiced their frustrations over the failure of the country's leaders to improve living conditions with slogans such as "Incompetent government, shame, shame," "We won't rest until we secure our rights," and "Enough of promises, our tables are empty."
The demonstrations by retirees come after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall of 3,000,000 billion Iranian Rials ($6 billion) and rising debts.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, leading to a surge of protests in several cities. A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The protests on July 19 weren't limited to pensioners with a series of separate protests occurring across the country, showing the depth of anger following years of what demonstrators say is negligence and corruption in the public sector.
Disabled individuals demonstrated outside Tehran's city administration building, while teachers rallied in Shiraz, and workers from the Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane Complex held a protest outside the Development and Ancillary Industries Company in Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
