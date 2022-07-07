British Ambassador Says Diplomat Whom Tehran Allegedly Arrested Left Iran Last Year

Britain's ambassador to Iran said a diplomat whom Tehran claimed it had detained on spying charges had in fact left the country late last year.

Simon Shercliff's remarks, in a post to Twitter on July 7, followed contradictory reports about the status and whereabouts of Giles Whitaker, Britain's deputy chief of mission in Tehran, and several other foreigners.

Iranian state-affiliated media on July 6 reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, known as the IRGC, had detained several foreign nationals, including Whitaker, over accusations of spying.

The IRGC said the foreigners, who reportedly included Polish and Austrian citizens, were observed by drones taking soil samples in a prohibited area in the central desert of Iran.

The IRGC said the group was arrested but did not say when or whether they were currently in custody.

The semiofficial Fars news agency also published a photo showing four people in a desert setting that it identified as the group that had been detained. Fars also said Whitaker had been expelled from Iran after apologizing.

Britain's Foreign Office on July 6 rejected the reports that a diplomat had been arrested, calling it "completely false."

"These reports that our Deputy Ambassador is currently detained are very interesting," Shercliff wrote on Twitter on July 7. "He actually left Iran last December, at the end of his posting."

Neither Shercliff nor the Foreign Office indicated whether Whitaker had been detained prior to his departure.

Iran has in the past arrested dual nationals and those with Western ties, often on espionage charges, and leveraged them as bargaining chips in talks over other issues, such as nuclear negotiations.

Talks to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers have been stalled for months.

A recent effort to break the deadlock between U.S. and Iranian negotiators ended last week without a breakthrough.

With reporting by Fars and Reuters