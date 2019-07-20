Iranian TV Shows Seized British Tanker

State television channels in Iran have aired what appears to be footage of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero anchoring off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. The shots were shown on July 20, a day after Iranian forces seized the tanker. "Our reaction will be considered but robust," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said. Hunt's Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, declared that Iran had taken the action "to uphold [international] maritime rules." According to an Iranian official, the tanker had an accident with an Iranian fishing boat.