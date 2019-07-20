Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Iranian TV Shows Seized British Tanker

Iranian TV Shows Seized British Tanker
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:10 0:00

State television channels in Iran have aired what appears to be footage of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero anchoring off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. The shots were shown on July 20, a day after Iranian forces seized the tanker. "Our reaction will be considered but robust," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said. Hunt's Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, declared that Iran had taken the action "to uphold [international] maritime rules." According to an Iranian official, the tanker had an accident with an Iranian fishing boat.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG