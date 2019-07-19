Iran's IRGC Seizes U.K.-Flagged Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for an alleged failure "to respect international maritime rules."

The ship, the Stena Impero, "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules," AFP quoted the IRGC's official website, Sepahnews, as saying.

Reuters quoted Northern Marine as saying there were 23 seafarers aboard the tanker and that it was unable to contact the vessel.

U.K. officials are "urgently seeking further information" about the incident, according to CNN.

Vesselfinder.com lists the Stena Impero as a chemical- and oil-products tanker built in 2018 and currently sailing under the flag of the United Kingdom.

It says its destination was the Saudi port of Jubail.

