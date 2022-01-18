Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

U.S. Citizen Arrested For Trying To Sell Technology To Iran's Central Bank

The Iranian Central Bank is one of a number of the country's government agencies and institutions that the U.S. has banned from being sold goods and services. (file photo)

WASHINGTON -- A dual U.S.-Iranian citizen has been arrested by the FBI on charges of seeking to evade U.S. export restrictions imposed on Iran.

Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, was detained on January 14 in Chicago after he tried to ship goods and technology to the Central Bank of Iran, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The U.S. bans the sale of goods and services to certain Iranian government agencies, including the Central Bank, on the grounds that they act for or on behalf of terrorist organizations.

Kashani used United Arab Emirate-based companies he controlled to procure electronic goods and technology from U.S. companies for eventual delivery to Iran without acquiring necessary export licenses, the Justice Department said.

Kashani is charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran, and will be arraigned in court in Illinois on January 18.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a $1 million fine.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG