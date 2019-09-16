Iran Claims Seized Ship Smuggling Diesel Fuel To U.A.E.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says its forces have seized a ship in the Persian Gulf, accusing it of smuggling diesel fuel to the United Arab Emirates.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted the commander of the IRGC's Fifth Marine Corps in the port city of Bandar Lengeh as saying on September 16 that the ship, which it alleges was smuggling 250,000 liters of diesel fuel, was detained near Iran's Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf.

"The crew of this chain were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities in the southern Hormozgan Province," commander Sardar Azami was quoted as saying.

Based on reporting by ISNA