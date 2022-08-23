Reports: Senior Commander With Iran's Revolutionary Guards Killed In Syria

Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria.



On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a "defender of the shrine," a reference to Iranians who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq, without providing more details of the attack in which he was killed.



Alijani was a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces in the central city of Isfahan.



According to Iran International, a news outlet associated with the country’s political opposition, Alijani was killed while serving as a “military adviser” in Syria.



Tehran has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces since at least 2012 in the form of military advisers and volunteers, but it denies sending its own troops.



Even so, Iranian media have reported the death of a handful of Iranian commanders along with hundreds of Iranian fighters.



The IRGC is a powerful security and military organization that also controls an estimated 40 percent of the Iranian economy.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda