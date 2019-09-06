Iran Confirms To EU Latest Step Away From Nuclear Deal

Tehran has told the European Union that it has abandoned limits on research and development set out in a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, further scaling back its commitments under the agreement since the United States withdrew from it last year.



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif informed the bloc in a September 6 letter to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who has sought to salvage the nuclear deal on behalf of its European signatories.



Experts describe the limits on R&D as one of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA)'s main principles.



"Due to the impacts of America's exit from the JCPOA and the European countries' failure to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA and the communiqués of the joint commission, the Islamic Republic of Iran will suspend all of its JCPOA commitments with regards to nuclear research and development," Iran's Press TV quoted the letter as saying, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman.



Iranian media say the country's Atomic Energy Organization will detail Tehran's next step at a press conference on September 7.



Iranian President Hassan Rohani said on September 4 that Iran would lift "all limitations" on its development of centrifuges on September 6, adding that the country will do "whatever is needed for enriching uranium in an accelerated way."



On September 5, France urged Iran to "refrain from any concrete action that is not in line with its commitments and that may hinder deescalation efforts."



Britain’s Foreign Office called Tehran's plan to suspend limits on its nuclear research and development "deeply concerning."



Rohani had pledged that Iran's new steps would be "peaceful, under surveillance of the UN nuclear watchdog, and reversible" if the European signatories kept their promises.



Under the JCPOA with world powers -- including China, Britain, France, Germany, and Russia -- Iran is allowed to operate restricted quantities of first-generation centrifuges.



Enriched uranium can be used to make fuel for reactors but also nuclear weapons, and more advanced centrifuges could accelerate Iran's ability to produce material for a potential nuclear bomb.



U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned hard against the agreement and has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran since pulling out of the accord in 2018, reimposing tough sanctions that have battered the Iranian economy and currency.



Iran reportedly began breaching the JCPOA in July, calling it a response to U.S. actions.



France last week proposed offering Iran a $15-billion credit line until the end of the year -- guaranteed by oil -- in return for Tehran adhering to the terms of the nuclear pact, but U.S. officials signaled they wouldn't grant sanctions waivers to accommodate such an arrangement.



U.S. authorities have further tightened their Iran sanctions this week, including specifically targeting Iran's nuclear agency and research institutions.

Based on Reuters, New York Times, and Press TV reporting