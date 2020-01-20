Iran Considers Dual Nationals On Downed Ukrainian Airliner To Be Iranians

Iran regards dual citizens aboard a Ukrainian plane that was shot down this month as Iranian nationals, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said on January 20.



Air-defense forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 shortly after takeoff on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. Iran has said the downing was an accident.



Canada had 57 nationals on board the plane -- many of them with dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship. Iran does not recognize dual nationality.



"We have informed Canada that Tehran considers dual nationals who were killed in the plane crash as Iranian citizens.... Iran is mourning their deaths," Musavi told a televised weekly news conference.



As protests erupted in Iran over the plane disaster, the British envoy to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was detained for three hours on January 11. Iranian officials said Macaire was at an "illegal" rally, while the envoy said he was attending a vigil for victims. Britain condemned the ambassador's detention.



"Iran respects all foreign diplomats in Iran as long as they do not violate international laws," Musavi said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP