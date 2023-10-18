Iran
Iranian Court Sentences Amini Lawyer To Prison For Foreign Media Interviews
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced prominent Iranian attorney Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, who represents the family of the late Mahsa Amini, to one year in prison on a charge of "propaganda against the system" after he conducted interviews with several foreign media outlets, including RFERL’s Radio Farda.
Ali Rezaei, the attorney for Nikbakht, said on October 18 that the sentence is the maximum penalty typically meted out in such cases. He added that in past incidents where individuals were persecuted for interviews with overseas Persian-speaking media, the prison terms were considerably shorter.
Furthermore, the court's verdict does not stop at imprisonment for Nikbakht as he is additionally prohibited from activities on social media as part of his punishment.
The interviews that led to Rezaei's conviction included discussions on issues such as the plight of protesters in Iran, criticism of the airing of political confessions on state media, and the reasons behind prohibiting motorcycle licenses for Iranian women.
Another significant point of contention has been Nikbakht's public disagreement with the forensic medical conclusion surrounding the death of his client, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Authorities had attributed her death while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation to a heart attack and an underlying disease, a stance that has been vocally challenged by Nikbakht.
Nikbakht has said often that speaking to both domestic and foreign media is not a criminal act as "only if the content of the interview is against the law can it be considered a crime."
He has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Amini's death in September 2022 has been a trigger for recent civil unrest in Iran, with thousands rallying for greater freedoms and women's rights, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iran Human Rights group, based in Norway, has reported that the protests have led to the deaths of at least 587 individuals, inclusive of several young people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activists Draw Parallels Between Recent Killing Of Filmmaker, Previous Political Murders
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the recent killing of acclaimed Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife and similar killings in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders
Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were stabbed to death over the weekend in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judiciary officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Human rights advocate Nasrin Sotudeh said the deaths “eerily bring back memories of the harrowing assassination of Dariush Foruhar and his wife, especially as we near their death anniversary."
Forouhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar were vocal critics of Iran's religious leadership and were constantly monitored. They were murdered in their home on November 21, 1998.
The individuals who confessed to the murders were affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry and admitted that the murders were termed a "physical elimination" directed by the ministry.
Sotudeh also commented on the killing of Mehrjui and Mohammadifar on social media in a post on October 16, questioning the nature of the murder and stressing the need for a "referendum to institute a competent government that ensures security."
Political activist Emadaldin Baghi expressed similar concerns in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that drew parallels with the killing of the Foruhars and suggesting that their killing was reminiscent of the notorious series of political murders that rocked Iran in the 1990s.
Jomhuri Islami, a prominent Iranian newspaper, also drew analogies between Mehrjui's murder and the "chain murders of the 1990s." The newspaper urged officials to swiftly and diligently probe the matter to root out any underlying corruption.
Adding to the growing chorus of voices commenting on the killings was the Association of Iranian Film and Theater Artists Abroad.
Formed in the wake of last year's sweeping nationwide protests, the association warned that Mehrjui's death was a grim reminder of the perils artists continuously face in Iran, alluding to the murders in the 1900s and murder of the Foruhars.
The government-aligned Iran newspaper dismissed the comments, criticizing entities for drawing parallels to previous killings without furnishing concrete evidence. It further accused certain Persian-speaking international media and what it called a "domestic faction" of unduly politicizing the incident.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Ghorbani, Who Uses Female Musicians On Stage, Sees Concerts Canceled
Prominent Iranian singer Alireza Ghorbani has revealed that authorities in the city of Isfahan have declined to grant him a concert permit because his shows feature female musicians performing onstage.
In an Instagram post dated October 16, Ghorbani expressed his frustration, highlighting the "Herculean efforts" made by his team to facilitate the Isfahan concert, only to have their permit application denied.
Music correspondent Bahman Babazade noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that this recent setback for Ghorbani was specifically due to regulations against female musicians in his ensemble playing instruments. Consequently, the concerts, initially slated to run for seven consecutive nights, have been called off.
Moreover, Babazadeh pointed out the escalating trend of "extensive restrictions" on concert events in other Iranian provinces, including Khuzestan and Fars.
This comes against a backdrop of an increasing number of cultural performances and concerts in Iran being curtailed, often due to mounting pressure from conservative factions in the Iranian leadership, asserting that such events contradict Islamic principles.
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, female vocalists have faced a blanket ban on performing, while music concerts in general have been subjected to significant regulatory hurdles.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for a head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU To Maintain Sanctions On Iran Over Its Nuclear Program
The European Union said on October 17 that it was maintaining sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program beyond a deadline in a landmark nuclear deal. Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in return for relief from Western sanctions. But the accord began unravelling in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions. Iran retaliated by dropping some of its obligations under the agreement. The EU sanctions remaining in place include blacklisting missile manufacturers and affiliates of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Tehran Fans Flames Of Escalation Fears With Warning On Israeli-Hamas War
Iranian leaders have called for an "immediate" halt to Israel's offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and warned "other fronts will open up" in the conflict, fanning global concerns that the war could quickly escalate.
Israel pounded southern Gaza for an 11th day on October 17 in response to a Hamas attack inside Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, with at least another 199 being taken back to the Palestinian territory as hostages. The conflict is already the deadliest in five Gaza wars for both sides, with Palestinian officials saying more than 2,800 people have already died in Gaza during the Israeli assault.
The Israeli response has pushed hundreds of thousands of civilians to try and leave Gaza to the south, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the territory, which has seen its supply lines for electricity, fuel, and other goods from Israel cut off. Relief convoys that have been waiting for days in Egypt were said to be headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave on October 17.
International observers have condemned the Hamas attack but have also said that while Israel has the right to defend its citizens, it needs to enable a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to those civilians caught up in the fighting that has seen Israeli forces pound Gaza for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
“If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistances forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on October 17.
Iran, a staunch backer of Hamas, has denied any involvement in the incursion and attack on Israel.
Added Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "Any option is imaginable," he said, when asked if Iran could step into the conflict. "No one can stand on the sidelines."
He did not say whether that meant direct Iranian action or moves by other armed groups supported by Iran such as Hizballah, which is located in Lebanon.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem on October 18 to show support for Israel and then head to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders as they look for a diplomatic solution to ensure the conflict doesn't broaden and that humanitarian aid can be delivered.
"The way I see it, if Iran and its allies decide to escalate, it will come from the Syria front, not Lebanon, although Hizballah will still be a key player in any case," Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said in a post on X.
Raz Zimmt, an expert on Iran at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said he doesn't believe Tehran "at present" wants the war to expand as "they understand that they also have a price to pay."
He added in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran could face a "very significant dilemma" following its tough talk because "if they do nothing, it will certainly present them as weak."
If Tehran does intervene, Zimmt said, “then they could lose their more important strategic arm, which is Hizballah” in retaliatory Israeli attacks.
Iran Sentences Crew Of Seized Panamanian-Flagged Tanker
The crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker seized by Iran last year has been sentenced to a total 22 years in prison by the Revolutionary Court of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on October 17. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were sentenced and how long each of them were jailed for. In October 2022, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The contents of the tanker named Ariana has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the judicial order.
Arrests Made In Connection With Killing Of Iranian Film Director, Wife
Two arrests have been made and two more have been promised in connection with the killings of noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, on October 14. Judiciary officials have said that Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were stabbed to death in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. "Four suspects have been identified so far, two of them have been arrested and the other two will be arrested," a police spokesperson told reporters on December 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Wider Mideast Conflict As Iran Cautions Israel Ahead Of Gaza Invasion
The United States has warned that conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could expand into the wider Middle East, engulfing the oil-rich region in fighting.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that there was a risk that militant group Hizballah or Iran could get directly involved in Israel's war with Hamas.
"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement," he told CBS's Face The Nation.
Sullivan said he was foremost concerned about Lebanon-based Hizballah attacking Israel from the north.
There have been minor skirmishes over the past week between Hizballah, an Iranian-backed militant group, and Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Israel against invading the Gaza Strip, saying Tehran would not "remain a spectator" in such a situation
Israeli forces have been pounding the Gaza Strip for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8, a day after its militants invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 people in the deadliest attack in the country's history.
Israel has said it can fight on two fronts should Hizballah attack.
Sullivan said the Biden administration will push Congress this week to pass an emergency spending bill that includes billions of dollars in military aid for Israel.
He said the administration also ordered a second aircraft-carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Hizballah or Iran from joining the conflict.
While the United States has not had formal diplomatic relations with Iran since 1980, Sullivan said the White House has means of communicating privately with Iran.
"We have availed ourselves of those means over the past few days to make clear privately that which we have said publicly," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on October 15 to also warn Tehran from “extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon.”
In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on a whirlwind tour through Middle East capitals as the Biden administration seeks to contain the conflict, find a resolution, and help Gaza refugees.
Blinken will return to Israel on October 16 following visits to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread," Blinken said on October 15 as he prepared to leave Cairo. "They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen."
The Middle East accounts for about 30 percent of the world's oil production and expansion of the conflict could drive prices above $100 a barrel at a time when the world is struggling to contain inflation.
Iranian Film Director, Wife Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death In Their Home
Noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were stabbed to death in their home by an unknown assailant, state media reported on October 15. The official IRNA news agency quoted Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds to their necks. Fazeli said the director's daughter, Mona Mehrjui, found the bodies when she went to visit her father on the night of October 14 at their home in a suburb about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. The report said authorities were investigating.
Iran Has Discussed All Scenarios In Conflict With Regional Partners
Iran's foreign minister has pledged renewed support for allied militant groups in the Middle East, while calling for a political solution to the current outbreak of violence. "The resistance alone is capable of carrying out any action and has the means to do so," Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut on October 14, amid fears the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas will spread throughout the region. He said that a range of scenarios had been discussed in meetings with leaders of allied groups in the region, warning, "everyone has drafted scenarios, and everyone has their hand on the trigger."
Iranian Activist Makes Plea From Prison To Be Released With Her Brothers
A brother of jailed Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri said his sister has appealed for her release together with two other brothers who were arrested after being criticized for not taking care of her. Fatemeh Sepehri recently underwent heart surgery but was returned to prison. Her family says her condition remains as "critical" as it was before the surgery. The human rights and pro-democracy activist is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She was arrested by security forces in September last year at the beginning of nationwide protests and sentenced in March to 18 years in prison. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
- By AFP
Thousands Take To Streets Of Iranian Capital In Support Of Palestinians
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on October 13 in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine, and Hizbullah and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic, where flags of the United States and Israel were burned.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Mahsa Amini And Iran's Women, Life, Freedom Movement Short-Listed For EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by the death of the 22-year-old are among the three shortlisted nominees for this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award.
Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in Tehran last year while in the custody of the notorious morality police for an alleged hijab infraction, and the movement were nominated by the parliament’s three largest parties, making her the favorite to be chosen for the prize when Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the political group leaders make their decision on October 19.
The nomination of Amini and the movement is a “recognition for their brave efforts to stand up for women’s rights,” said David McAllister, chair of the EU parliament’s foreign affairs committee.
“The parliament stands with all of those around the world who dedicate their lives to defending democratic values,” he added in a statement on October 12.
Amini’s death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran which represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
More recently, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by the city's notorious morality police on the Tehran subway on October 1 for not wearing a hijab, or Islamic head scarf.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize are rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with an sum of 50,000 euro ($53,000).
The prize is named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov.
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China’s Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
This year’s winner will receive the award at a ceremony during the European Parliament’s December 13 plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
Iranian President, Saudi Crown Prince Speak For First Time Since Diplomatic Ties Restored
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 11 in a phone call, Iranian state media reported. It was the first call between the two leaders since China brokered a deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties. Raisi and the crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," the state media report added. There was no comment on the call from Riyadh.
Emboldened Iran Counts Victories As Anti-Israel Investments Pay Off
Iran insists it had no direct involvement in Hamas's surprise assault on Israel this week, but that is not keeping it from celebrating what it sees as a multitude of victories.
In the wake of the multipronged attack on October 7 by the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group in the Gaza Strip, Tehran was basking in the moment.
Within hours of the attack that left at least 900 Israelis dead, billboards erected in the Iranian capital heralded the beginning of "the great liberation" of the Palestinian territories and the demise of Iran's archenemy Israel.
The results of Hamas's attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, have altered the diplomatic and military landscape in the region.
That has benefitted Iran, a Shi'a-majority country that seeks to cement itself as a major power in the Middle East and characterizes itself as the leading supporter of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim world.
Tehran has publicly acknowledged providing financial and moral support to Hamas, a Sunni group that controls the Gaza Strip. Iran also backs proxies such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Sunni militant group in Gaza, as well as the Shi'ite militant group Hizballah in Lebanon.
The Islamic republic, experts say, is now seeing a high return on its investment against Israel.
"It's about co-opting forces that are willing to shoot at the people that you would like to shoot at, and that essentially explains the Iranian material support to Palestinian terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL.
"Iran is an equal-opportunity offender when it comes to supporting both Sunni and Shi'ite, Islamist or jihadist terrorism," Taleblu explained. "And often, it's been Iran's material and financial support to Palestinian Islamic Jihad…and as well as Hamas itself, that has had added this ecumenical color to its export of the Islamic Revolution throughout the Middle East."
The attack, coming as Iran warily watches archrival Saudi Arabia inch toward normalized relations with Israel, also allows Tehran to benefit from a strong military response by what Tehran disparagingly refers to as the "Zionist regime."
This, observers and Iranian officials suggest, could galvanize anti-Israeli sentiment in the region, thereby disrupting recent efforts in the region toward rapprochement with Israel.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Veleyati said as much in a phone call on October 9 with his Syrian counterpart in which he appeared to single out Riyadh, which has been taking steps to build ties with Israel following similar moves under U.S.-brokered agreements by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
"Those Arab countries who wish to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime must now take a lesson from what has happened and think twice before doing so," Velayati said. "They are pursuing futile plans."
'Broadly Complicit'
Iran has insisted that it did not help Hamas coordinate the attack on Israel. The Israeli Defense Force on October 9 said that no evidence had been uncovered yet to indicate a direct Iranian role.
The United States, too, has said it has not seen evidence of Iran's involvement, although officials have said Tehran is "broadly complicit" due to its provision of weapons and training to Hamas.
Some observers, while noting the Hamas-Iranian partnership, have highlighted Hamas's traditional independence compared to Iranian proxies such Hizballah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller group based in the Gaza Strip.
"This is a Palestinian story. Did Hamas use Iranian aid? Definitely yes. Did Iran have an interest in this action? Yes," Raz Zimmt, a research associate at the Alliance Center for Iranian Studies at Tel Aviv University, wrote on October 9.
"Does Hamas need Iranian permission to operate? No. Was there early coordination between Hamas, Iran, and Hizballah? It's possible. But, in the end, it is an action by Hamas based on its own interests arising from the Palestinian reality."
For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has continued to deny involvement, saying on October 9 that "the accusations linked to an Iranian role…are based on political reasons."
The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has acknowledged that the group received about $70 million in military aid from Iran last year, and the U.S. State Department in 2020 reported that Tehran provided about $100 million a year to Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command.
After Hamas launched more than 4,000 rockets and armed drones during its latest assault, some intelligence officials have alleged that Iran provided technical help in manufacturing those weapons.
The militant group's use of gliders, drones, rockets, and other use of indigenously produced weapons, Taleblu said, are all part of Iran's strategy of "death by 1,000 cuts against Israel."
"Part of Iran's security strategy as Israel has been able to more effectively target the raw materials and the components and the entire systems that the regime has been sending across the region is to support local production," said Taleblu. "And it is really here that the regime has been supporting more local production and you see the knife being sharpened against Israel from a bunch of different fronts."
Ultimately, the approach serves Iran's interests without requiring Tehran's direct involvement.
"Once you have this cycle of violence and retaliation, how the images will play out in the Arab world, the Iranians are certainly hoping that that pumps the brakes on Saudi-Israeli normalization," Taleblu said.
The most important message is that it signals the continuing "ascendance" of Iran, according to the analyst.
"The regime has moved to becoming more and more risk tolerant not just against America, and not just against U.S. partners, but also against Israel and in the region as well," Taleblu said.
"This is part of a larger philosophical and psychological change in the revolutionary elites we've seen in Iran," Taleblu explained. "The willingness to do more, the willingness to punch back, the willingness to even directly target Western forces. This is a chain we've been seeing in the Middle East for the past few years. And I don't think this change is going away."
Iranian Students Protest Gender Segregation In University Libraries
Students at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran have protested after authorities at the school imposed gender segregation in university libraries.
The Sharif Today Telegram channel, which covers events at the university, reported on October 9 that “the Faculty of Energy separated study halls by [gender], which led to student protests,” without specifying when exactly the measure was imposed or if the leadership of the university responded to the protest.
The channel also published photos of students sitting in the library of Sharif University's Faculty of Energy during the protest.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for one gender.
In August, a student group reported that officials at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad had decided to segregate classes by gender for the upcoming school year.
Iranian authorities increased pressure on universities following the beginning of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
According to human rights activists, more than 140 major Iranian universities have held protest gatherings in the aftermath of Amini’s death.
More than 750 students were detained for their participation in the protests and many are now facing severe prison sentences. Hundreds of students and professors, especially those challenging the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, have been subjected to various punitive measures, including suspensions and expulsions.
Among the most-recent cases is the suspension of Ali Asghar Khodayari, a pro-reformist professor at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Mining Engineering.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported on October 9 that he was banned from teaching. Khodayari later confirmed the report with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Iranian Activist Mohammadi Celebrates Her Nobel Peace Prize In Prison Cell, Family Says
Imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi celebrated winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in her Iranian prison cell with fellow detainees, her family said on October 7.
"Narges learned she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday afternoon (October 6) from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," family members told AFP. "Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on October 6 said it was honoring the 51-year-old for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”
In a statement released through The New York Times following the announcement, Mohammadi said the honor only strengthened her resolve to fight oppression, even if it means spending the rest of her life behind bars.
“I will never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom, and equality,” she said. “Standing alongside the brave mothers of Iran...I will continue to fight against the relentless discrimination, tyranny, and gender-based oppression by the oppressive religious government until the liberation of women.”
WATCH: The husband of jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told RFE/RL the award is actually for the protest movement that swept the country in 2022. Speaking in Paris on October 6, Taghi Rahmani said: "Narges has received the prize as a symbol and as one of the activists of this movement."
The award was widely applauded by the international community, while Iran denounced it as a "biased and political" action.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that Mohammadi's “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights is essential and universal.”
Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan, a rights advocate who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, wrote that the Iranian activist is "a courageous defender of Iranian women.... I hope this award further invigorates her campaign and elevates the voices of all Iranian women protesting against a repressive regime."
Prominent Iranian activist Masih Alinejad wrote that recognition for "brave" Mohammadi was "very bittersweet for Iranians," noting that "every day in Iran women are being harassed and bullied by morality police."
Mohammadi's campaign for freedom of expression and women's rights has prompted the Islamic regime to arrest her 13 times, convict her five times, and sentence her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.
She is serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
“Although the years of her absence can never be compensated for us, the reality is that the honor of recognizing Narges’s efforts for peace is a source of solace for our indescribable suffering,” a family statement said.
“For us, who know that the Nobel Peace Prize will aid her in achieving her goals, this day is a blessed day,” it added.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.
“This prize means that the world is paying attention to the activities that are being done in Iran [against] the rights of women. The world sees how the establishment represses women,” Ebadi told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda after the announcement. “As I have repeatedly said, democracy will enter Iran through the gate of women’s rights.”
Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the Nobel announcement “opens a window for the fight for democracy, for human rights, civil equality.
“I think this is important. It’s not just a prize for Narges. It brings attention to resistance that is ongoing in Iran for freedom, democracy, and civil equality," he added.
First arrested 22 years ago, Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail over her unstinting campaigning for human rights in Iran. She has most recently been incarcerated since November 2021.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Iranian Activist Tavakoli Starts Five-Year Prison Sentence
Iranian political activist Majid Tavakoli has begun his sentence in the notorious Evin maximum security prison in Tehran, the newspaper Emtedad reported on Telegram on October 7. According to the report, the political activist will have to serve five years in prison. The well-known student leader and activist has been arrested several times in the past, including during the nationwide protests in late 2022, according to human rights activists. Earlier this year, a court sentenced him to five years in prison. Numerous celebrities and activists have been targeted by the Iranian judiciary for critical statements or their activism and have been imprisoned or sentenced.
Nobel Prize Is For All Of Iran's Protesters, Says Jailed Winner's Husband
The husband of jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told RFE/RL the award is actually for the protest movement that swept the country in 2022. Speaking in Paris on October 6, Taghi Rahmani said: "Narges has received the prize as a symbol and as one of the activists of this movement."
- By Frud Bezhan
The Azadi Briefing: Afghans Fear Another Brutal Winter As Hunger Crisis Worsens
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe for free, click here.
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Millions of Afghans are bracing for another brutal winter that is likely to further aggravate the devastating humanitarian crisis in the country.
An estimated 15 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- are already going hungry. With cuts in international aid and rising food and energy prices, more Afghans are likely to struggle to feed their families and keep themselves warm.
Snowfall has already been reported in parts of eastern and northeastern Afghanistan, a mountainous country where temperatures can drop as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius during the winter.
Afghans who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi said they were not prepared for what they described as the brutal months ahead.
"I used to set aside money for our winter expenses,” said Parisa, an unemployed former public servant in Kabul. “But we have nothing. We eat only bread. We don’t have enough money to buy fuel for the winter.”
Why It's Important: The UN World Food Program (WFP) last month said it has been forced to cut food supplies to 10 million Afghans so far this year due to dwindling international funding.
More Afghans are likely to join the estimated 6 million already on the verge of starvation as emergency food aid reaches fewer people.
Afghans have been also grappling with rising costs in the prices of fuel, electricity, and coal.
“I haven’t bought any fuel for the winter because we simply can’t afford it,” Hazrat Ali, a resident of the eastern province of Logar, told Radio Azadi. “There’s no work and a lot of unemployment. Firewood and coal have also become more expensive.”
What's Next: International humanitarian operations in Afghanistan were boosted after the European Union and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced late last month that they would provide nearly $550 million in funding.
The new funding will likely help aid agencies prevent a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter. But international funding for humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan is not guaranteed in the long run.
What To Keep An Eye On
Iran has deported over 100,000 Afghan refugees and migrants in the past three months, according to local Taliban officials in the southwestern province of Nimroz.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards.
“They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us,” said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in Iran’s southeastern city of Zahedan.
“They held us in a room and then took us outside,” he added. “They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back.”
Why It's Important: The deportations coincide with Iran’s recent announcement that it will deport the 5 million Afghans it claims are living “illegally” in the Islamic republic.
Iran’s decision came as Pakistan gave a November 1 deadline to an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans to leave the country or risk being deported.
The forced deportations of millions of impoverished Afghans are likely to worsen the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is under international sanctions, is unlikely to be able to absorb millions of returning refugees and migrants.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe for free here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Jailed Iranian Activist Mohammadi Says Nobel Prize Only Strengthens Her Resolve
Imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, said the honor only strengthens her resolve to fight oppression even if it means spending the rest of her life behind bars.
In bestowing the award at an announcement ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the 51-year-old for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."
"I will never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom and equality,” she said in a statement released through The New York Times after the Nobel announcement.
"Standing alongside the brave mothers of Iran...I will continue to fight against the relentless discrimination, tyranny, and gender-based oppression by the oppressive religious government until the liberation of women."
The award was widely applauded by the international community, while Iran denounced it as a "biased and political" action.
"We note that the Nobel Peace Committee awarded the Peace Prize to a person who was convicted of repeated violations of laws and criminal acts," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement. "We condemn this biased and political move."
Mohammadi's campaign for freedom of expression and women's rights has prompted the Islamic regime to arrest her 13 times, convict her five times, and sentence her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
“Although the years of her absence can never be compensated for us, the reality is that the honor of recognizing Narges's efforts for peace is a source of solace for our indescribable suffering," a family statement said.
"For us, who know that the Nobel Peace Prize will aid her in achieving her goals, this day is a blessed day," it added.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won it in 2003.
"This prize means that the world is paying attention to the activities that is being done in Iran for the rights of women, the world sees how the establishment represses women," Ebadi told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda after the announcement.
"As I have repeatedly said, democracy will enter Iran through the gate of women's rights."
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, who announced the prize in Oslo, said it remains to be seen whether Mohammadi will be able to receive the award in Norway at a ceremony on December 10.
"If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her. So she can be present to receive this honor, which is what we primarily hope for," Reiss-Andersen said.
The Nobel Committee, the United Nations, and rights organizations, including Amnesty International, called for Mohammadi’s immediate release.
Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said Mohammadi's recognition "sends a clear message to the Iranian authorities that their crackdown on peaceful critics and human rights defenders will not go unchallenged."
The Nobel Committee said the 2023 prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who "have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in making the announcement on October 6.
The anti-government protests in Iran were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The authorities responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead.
More recently, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by the city's notorious morality police on the Tehran subway on October 1 for not wearing a head scarf.
A source at the Fajr Air Force Hospital, who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said Garavand had suffered internal bleeding in the brain and was in critical condition.
Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the Nobel announcement "opens a window for the fight for democracy, for human rights, civil equality and it also makes Narges's responsibility heavy and as she's said, 'Any prize makes me stronger for the human rights goals that I have.'"
"I think this is important, it's not just a prize for Narges, it brings attention to the resistance that is ongoing in Iran for freedom, democracy, and civil equality," he added.
First arrested 22 years ago, Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail over her unstinting campaigning for human rights in Iran. She has most recently been incarcerated since November 2021.
Still, the Nobel laureate has managed to remain an activist even while imprisoned, winning the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.
Though she was behind bars for the anti-government protests over the past year that highlighted the Women, Life, Freedom movement triggered by Amini's death, Mohammadi and fellow inmates staged a symbolic protest in the yard of Evin by burning their head scarves on the anniversary of the 22-year-old's death.
From behind bars, Mohammadi still contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times in September where she called the dissent a testament to the resilience of protesters and the waning authority of the "theocratic authoritarian regime."
"What the government may not understand is that the more of us they lock up, the stronger we become," she wrote.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described the "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against activist women.
The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by experts appointed by the Norwegian parliament, comes with an award of 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).
Last year, the prize was awarded to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine amid harsh crackdowns by Minsk and Moscow on dissent and the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
This year the Norwegian Nobel Committee received 351 nominations -- 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations. The full list is kept secret for 50 years.
With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters
Classmates Of Hospitalized Iranian Teen Reportedly Under Pressure, Mother Detained
An Iranian labor group says teachers and classmates of Armita Garavand, a high-school student reportedly in a coma after being assaulted by morality police for not wearing the mandatory head scarf, are being pressured and threatened by security authorities for commenting on the situation surrounding the 16-year-old.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station. The officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage.
A source at the Fajr Air Force Hospital, who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said Garavand had suffered internal bleeding in the brain and was in critical condition.
The Hengaw human rights group said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, has been detained by Iranian government security forces.
A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers' Trade Associations on October 5 said the head of security of the General Directorate of Education in Tehran had visited Garavand's school and threatened teachers and pupils "against giving out any information about the condition of this student [Garavand]."
The security head "emphasized that publishing any news or even photos of Armita Garavand through Internet pages by teachers of this student will results in a heavy fine and the teacher will be fired immediately."
It added that a "reliable source" said the two friends who accompanied Garavand on the day of the incident are "under intense pressure not only to refrain from divulging any information about Armita's condition, but also being put in front of the cameras of official news agencies and having to deny any incident" took place.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last year. Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered months of antiestablishment protests.
U.S. Sends Ukraine 1.1 Million Rounds Of Ammunition Seized From Iran
The United States has transferred to Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of small-arms ammunition it seized from Iran, U.S. Central Command said on October 4. While Ukraine will use the 7.62-mm ammunition seized from Iran in its fight against Russia, Iran has been supplying Russia with the Shahed-136 drones that its forces have used in Ukraine against both civilian and military targets. The ammunition is standard for Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles and many derivatives. Ukraine, as a former Soviet republic, still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Attacks On Free Expression Online 'Grew More Common' Around The World
Rights watchdog Freedom House said global Internet freedom declined for the 13th consecutive year in 2023 as attacks on freedom of expression grew more common.
In its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, published on October 4, the watchdog said that the most serious cases occurred in Iran and Myanmar, where authorities carried out death sentences against people convicted of online expression-related crimes.
In Belarus and Nicaragua, people received "draconian prison terms" for online speech, the report said, adding that this was "a core tactic employed by longtime dictators Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Daniel Ortega in their violent campaigns to stay in power."
The report, titled Freedom On The Net 2023, covers 70 countries in six regions around the world, ranking the Internet in three groups -- free, partially free, and not free.
Iceland, Estonia, and Canada were ranked as most free, with Germany, the United States, Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia also among the top-ranking countries.
China, Myanmar, and Iran were among the countries where the Internet is least free while Russia, Uzbekistan, and Belarus were also among the lowest-ranking countries.
Iran was home to this year's sharpest decline, the report said, as authorities shut down Internet service, blocked the WhatsApp and Instagram social media apps, and increased surveillance during a crackdown on anti-government protests last year sparked by the death of a young woman -- 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- while in police custody.
The report identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat for human rights online, saying that it has enabled governments to conduct more precise and subtle forms of online censorship, surveillance and disinformation campaigns.
"The world’s most technically advanced authoritarian governments have responded to innovations in AI chatbot technology, attempting to ensure that the applications comply with or strengthen their censorship systems," the report said.
But AI-powered moderation may struggle to keep up with a surge of unexpected content and expressions of dissent during times of crisis or protests, the report said, and authoritarian governments continue to use other forms of censorship online.
Russia has established a system to block global social-media platforms, Ukrainian news sites, and domestic sites that contradict the Kremlin's narratives over its invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus, which has aided Russia's military aggression, has blocked more than 9,000 websites, including independent news sites.
In its report, Freedom House noted that democratic governments in Europe and the United States also considered or in some cases actually imposed restrictions on access to websites, calling the approach "unproductive."
