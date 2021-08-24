Iran Reports New Daily Record For COVID-19 Deaths Amid Surge Of Delta Variant

Iran has reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the country struggled with yet another surge in infections, this time fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The new Health Ministry figures, cited by state-run ISNA news agency on August 24, add to the woes for Iran, which has long been the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

The ministry also reported nearly 41,000 new infections over the previous day, reflecting both the prevalence of the Delta variant and also the slow pace of vaccinations.

Less than 10 percent of the country's population of 83 million has been fully vaccinated, something officials have blamed in part on U.S. sanctions.

Authorities have started reimposing travel and other restriction in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A two-week ban on traveling by road between cities is in effect until August 27.

On August 22, nonessential businesses and public offices were allowed to reopen after a weeklong mandatory shutdown.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has seen more than 103,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

With reporting by Reuters