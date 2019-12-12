Iran says it has "repelled" a cyberattack on its e-governance infrastructure that was allegedly "state-sponsored," according to the country’s telecommunications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, as cited by local media.



The security attack was "highly organized," he said, while adding that authorities were investigating its exact dimensions.



The minister would not say which country allegedly attempted the attack or go into the specifics of which "electronic infrastructure" had been targeted.



He promised that a report will be released on the attack "later."



The attack had been "identified and defused," the minister added.



It was not clear whether the incident was the latest chapter in an ongoing cyberduel between the United States and Iran.



The United States launched a cyberattack on Iranian weapons systems on June 20 in retaliation for the shooting down of a U.S. drone as well as attacks on oil tankers that Washington had blamed pm Tehran, U.S. media reported.



Tehran claimed on June 24 that cyberattacks against Iranian targets had not been successful.

Based on reporting by the Washington Times, AFP, IRNA and Mehr news agencies