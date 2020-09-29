Iran Denies Saudi Charges It Trained Terrorist Cell

Iran has rejected accusations it has trained members of a terrorist cell that Saudi Arabia says it recently dismantled up in the kingdom.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Iran’s regional foe to "choose the path of honesty and reason" instead of coming up with "worthless scenarios."



Saudi Arabia late on September 28 said it had arrested 10 people last week and seized weapons and explosives from a terrorist cell.



Members of the cell had received training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to the Presidency of State Security, a Saudi intelligence body.



Relations between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and mainly Shi’ite Iran have been tense for years.



Riyadh cut diplomatic relations with Tehran following 2016 attacks by demonstrators on its missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shi’ite cleric.



The two countries are currently facing off in proxy conflicts in the Middle East, including in Yemen and Syria.



Riyadh has blamed Iran for a series of attacks targeting oil infrastructure and tankers in the Persian Gulf since last year. Tehran has denied those accusations.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters