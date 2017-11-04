Iran Displays Missile To Mark Anniversary Of U.S. Embassy Seizure

Iran displayed a ballistic missile on November 4 as thousands marched in Tehran to mark the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy that led Washington to cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

The demonstrators gathered at the former U.S. Embassy in the Iranian capital where the surface-to-surface missile was put on display. It was the first time Iran had exhibited a missile at the annual event.

A crowd chanted "Death to Israel" and "Down with the U.S." during the celebration, and similar events were being staged across the country as well, Iranian state television reported. Demonstrators burned an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump as well as Israeli and U.S. flags.

Trump last month refused to recertify the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, slamming Tehran for what he called violations of the "spirit" of the agreement -- in part for its continued testing of ballistic missiles and its support for extremists in the Middle East.

Under the deal, Iran was granted relief from some international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Trump has also slapped additional sanctions on Tehran over its ballistic-missile program.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian militant students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days after Washington refused to hand over Iran's toppled shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, for trial in Iran.

The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since then.

