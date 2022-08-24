Iran Starts Nationwide Drone Exercises Amid Growing Fears Of Sales Abroad

Iran's Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia.



According to Mahmud Musavi, the spokesman for these military exercises that commenced on August 24, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be sent from different points and bases from distances of up to 1,000 kilometers away, including underground drone bases, to carry out their missions.



In recent years, Iran has become a prolific drone producer. Its fleet includes long-endurance surveillance and attack platforms like the Shahed-129, so-called "suicide" drones that are effectively slow cruise missiles, and stealth drones for penetrating well-defended airspace.



Iran has also supplied UAVs to its proxies in the Middle East and employed them during reconnaissance, sabotage, and attack missions in the region.



Some Western officials fear Iranian-made drones could end up in the hands of Russia, which is facing Western sanctions and international isolation because of its war in Ukraine.



The White House said in July that it had information that Iran was rushing "up to several hundred" drones, including "weapons-capable UAVs," for Moscow, a claim that appears to have been rejected by Tehran. Russia has refused to comment on the issue.



Last month, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran was preparing to train Russian forces on how to use the drones.



Experts said Iran's strategic partnership with Russia, as well as Tehran's growing drone capabilities, make the Islamic republic a logical supplier for Moscow.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda