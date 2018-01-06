Earthquake Rocks Western Iranian Region

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Iran's western province of Kermanshah on January 6.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency says the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 520 kilometers west of Tehran, was near the epicenter of the quake.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

"Fortunately, after all the checks that have been made in the area, there are no reports yet of any damage or casualties," Kermanshah Province Governor Hushang Bazvand told state television.

The temblor struck near where a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit in November, killing more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000. Some 50 percent of the casualties occurred in Sarpol-e Zahab during that earthquake.

Iran has several major seismic faults within its territory and often experiences quakes.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters