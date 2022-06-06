'New Phase Of Assassinations': Mysterious Death Of Iranian Aerospace Engineer Fuels Speculation

When Iranian aerospace engineer Ayoob Entezari died on May 31, authorities handed his family a letter of appreciation in which they referred to him as a "martyr," suggesting that he had been killed.

Soon after, authorities in the central city of Yazd backtracked, saying the wording in the letter was a "mistake" that had been "immediately" rectified.



In the meantime, Israeli media referred to Entezari's death as "suspicious," saying he was poisoned at a dinner party, after which the host fled the country. Israeli media also claimed that he had worked on Iran's missile and drone programs.



The judiciary in Yazd said on June 5 that Entezari was an "ordinary employee at an industrial company" who died from an unspecified "illness" in hospital. It added that "rumors" about Entezari being poisoned were spread by a relative "who wanted to be noticed." The judiciary vowed to punish the unnamed individual.



A day later, local authorities in Yazd said the cause of Enezari's death was still being investigated. Ali Salehi, the head of the communications department in the provincial government, said on June 6 that "we have to wait for the relevant authorities to announce their view."



Mahmud Entezari, who said he was related to the engineer, claimed on Instagram that Ayoob Entezari told him that he feared being targeted by Israel after he was photographed alongside then-President Hassan Rohani at the opening of a wind-turbine factory in 2019. "Don't be surprised if I suffer the same fate as [Mostafa] Ahmadi Roshan," he quoted Ayoob Entezari as saying, in reference to an Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated in 2012.