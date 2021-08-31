Iran Reports Arrests Over Iranian 'Shocking' Prison Abuse Videos

The Iranian judiciary says two unidentified people have been arrested and four others placed on parole in connection with leaked videos of prison guards mistreating inmates at the notorious Evin prison.



Earlier this month, a hacking group shared with RFE/RL's Radio Farda and some other Persian media videos apparently showing guards at the prison beating prisoners and dragging an inmate on the floor.

The judiciary's official Mizan news agency reported on August 30 that “six people” were prosecuted and interrogated in connection with the videos.



"Two of these people have been arrested and the rest have been released on parole," it added.



Mizan said that "some of the violations that are evident in the videos have already been investigated, and people have been punished or fired.”



The hacking group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) said the videos were from Evin prison's surveillance cameras.



Amnesty International has said it had analyzed a total of 16 leaked video clips that "offer shocking visual evidence of beatings, sexual harassment, and deliberate neglect and ill-treatment of those in need of medical care."

'Tip Of The Iceberg'



The videos "also reaffirm concerns around chronic overcrowding and solitary confinement in cruel and inhumane prison conditions," the London-based human rights watchdog said in a statement on August 25.



“Sadly the abuse depicted in these leaked video clips is just the tip of the iceberg of Iran’s torture epidemic,” according to Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa regional director at Amnesty International.



Human Rights Watch has said that the hacked videos “confirmed many of the patterns of abusive treatment and violations of due process human rights groups have documented for decades,” including the “systematic due process and torture violations” in prisoners.



Iran has consistently dismissed criticism of its human rights record as baseless.

But in a rare admission of abuse by the authorities, the head of the country's prisons, Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, has apologized for "unacceptable behavior" at the prison, and pledged “to try to prevent any repeat of these bitter events and to deal seriously with the wrongdoers.”



Hajmohammadi later announced that prison personnel involved in the videos had been suspended from service, and that some cases were sent to a military court.

