Angry Iranian Farmers March To Protest Water Shortages

Hundreds of farmers have demonstrated in the Iranian city of Isfahan over the lack of water available to irrigate their fields.

Amateur video posted on social media on April 10 showed angry farmers marched through the streets.

Much of Iran is suffering through drought that has sparked several protests across the country in the past month, including in towns near Isfahan and around the western province of Khuzestan.

But farmers have said the drought has been exacerbated by mismanagement and corruption.

The farmers in Isfahan have been hit especially hard and say water has been diverted from the province's main river to neighboring Yazd Province.

They accuse officials of mismanaging water resources and allowing water to be diverted from their areas in return for bribes.

The government has promised to pay compensation to help the struggling farmers.

Iran Meteorological Organization has said around 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.

Rights groups say the drought has driven thousands of people from their homes.