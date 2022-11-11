Former FIFA Head Sepp Blatter Says Iran Should Be Barred From World Cup

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the direction of Kherson city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said on November 11, as Russian forces are leaving the southern region following Moscow's order to retreat from the west bank of the Dnieper River.

A Russian rocket attack on the southern city of Mykolayiv killed at least two civilians overnight, local officials said early on November 11.

Russia said it began withdrawing troops from the strategic city on November 10. The General Staff said the withdrawal was taking place slowly to allow the Russian forces to reinforce positions on the other bank of the Dnieper River.

Kherson controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.

The General Staff said retreating Russian forces have been looting homes and destroying critical infrastructure, while forcibly evicting residents from the settlements still under their control.

"The Russian invaders continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating. The enemy is also attempting to damage power lines and other elements of the transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson region as much as possible," the military said, adding that Russian mines continue to wound civilians.

"In the village of Zelenivka, the enemy forbade residents to move around and is reinforcing the system of defensive lines. In Tyahinka and Kozatskiy, the occupiers mined roads and infrastructure elements, there are instances of detonations [harming] the civilian population," the military reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have liberated dozens of settlements in the south of the country, but noted the “brutal struggle” and the “lives given for freedom for Ukrainians.”

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region as well as in the adjacent Luhansk region, the military said, adding that heavy Russian shelling pounded about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiyv regions.

In his nightly address late on November 10, Zelenskiy said: "Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens.” He added that 41 settlements have been liberated.

But he said that, even as Ukrainians rejoice, they must remember that "every step by our defense forces represents...lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians. Everything that is happening now has been achieved by months of brutal struggle. It was achieved through courage, pain, and losses.”

Zelenskiy did not specify the number of Ukrainian troops killed in the effort to reclaim the settlements, where he said stabilization measures have begun.

He said Russian troops left behind thousands of landmines and ammunition as they retreated from Kherson.

Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the landmines turned Kherson into a “city of death” and predicted they would shell it from occupied areas across the Dnieper River.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional military administration chief in the Mykolayiv region, said Ukrainian soldiers had already entered the outer suburbs of Kherson. He declined to give further details to avoid revealing the military's plans.

Kim said that Russian forces launched rockets on Mykolayiv city, hitting an apartment block and killing two people and wounding two.

He added that Russian troops "responded to our armed forces with a rocket attack on a five-story residential building. Two dead, two wounded."

The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said that the impact caused the destruction of the building from the fifth to the first floor.

Rescue workers were continuing with a search and rescue operation, Sienkovych said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said it will take Russia at least a week to withdraw from the city of Kherson. He told Reuters in an interview that Russia had 40,000 troops in the Kherson region and that it still had forces in the city, around the city, and on the west bank of the Dnieper River.

"It's not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week," he said.

Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said earlier that Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out from the southern Kherson region but said that Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance.

"We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan," he wrote in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials said Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush.

Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine with a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa