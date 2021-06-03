Massive Fire At Iranian Oil Refinery Extinguished; 11 Injured

Iranian state media said a huge fire at a state-own oil refinery near Tehran has been extinguished after more than 20 hours.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency on June 3 quoted a spokesman for the owner of the facility, the Tehran Oil Refining Company, as saying the fire was “brought under control.”

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national rescue service, said 11 people, including nine firefighters tackling the blaze, were injured.

Authorities said the fire at the Tondgooyan refinery was triggered by a gas leak.

The facility is located in a large industrial zone on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, near residential areas.

IRNA said the facility has been in operation since 1968 and has a capacity of refining some 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

Industrial accidents are common in Iran.

Nine people were injured in an explosion at a plant producing explosive materials in central Iran on May 23, local media reported.

