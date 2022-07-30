Iran Raises Death Toll From Storms, Floods To At Least 56

The death toll from two days of severe storms, mudslides, and flooding in Iran has risen to at least 56 people, officials said on July 30.

Dozens are still missing in the capital, Tehran, and four other provinces, Iranian media reported, citing a Red Crescent spokesperson. Local authorities fear more deaths as heavy rains are expected to continue across the country.

State media said military personnel had joined rescue efforts and were helping transfer thousands from remote areas to safer places.

Last week, flash floods in the drought-stricken southern Fars Province killed at least 22 people and affected about a dozen villages.

Iran has seen repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.

In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.

In Fars Province, a flash flood caused the death of 44 people in March 2018.

Experts say climate change amplifies droughts and floods and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

Based on reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP