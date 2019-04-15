Iran Protests French Ambassador's Remarks On Nuclear Deal

Iran has protested to France about remarks made by the French ambassador in Washington over Tehran's right to enrich uranium after 2025.



Iran agreed under a 2015 deal with world powers to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.



Some of these limits are due to expire after 10 years, and others after 15 years.



But U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out Washington from the deal last year, saying one of the weaknesses in the agreement is that limits to Iran’s nuclear program would expire.



In a tweet on April 13, France's ambassador to the United States, Gerard Araud, said: "It's false to say that at the expiration of [the nuclear deal], Iran will be allowed to enrich uranium," adding that sanctions could be reimposed.



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on April 14 that Araud's comments were "a major violation of the object and purpose of the" deal, adding they needed "immediate clarification by Paris, or we act accordingly."



Iran also summoned the French ambassador in Tehran on April 14.



Despite Washington's withdrawal, other signatories to the nuclear deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia -- are still trying to salvage the agreement.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP