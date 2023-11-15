Iran
Iranian Police Arrest 300 People For Attending Party Where Men And Women Mixed
Iranian police arrested 300 people at a party in the central city of Semnan because the event allowed the mixing of men and women.
Colonel Ali Mirahmadi, deputy commander of Semnan Province's law enforcement, announced the arrests at a "mixed-gender party" on November 14, “utilizing covert intelligence and surveillance tactics” at the gathering, which was held in a hall located on the outskirts of the county.
Accused of violating social norms, the 300 men and women were detained in a reflection of the increasing efforts by Iranian authorities to curb activities deemed inappropriate under the country's strict Islamic codes. Mirahmadi also confirmed that the venue hosting the event was closed down for "trade violations."
Separately, the Qom University of Medical Sciences has imposed academic suspensions on several students for organizing mixed-gender parties, accusing them of "undermining the social and educational structure and promoting permissiveness through social media activities."
In addition to parties where both men and women are in attendance, some gatherings, called "hijab unveilings" -- women in attendance do not wear the mandatory head scarf -- have also seen police interventions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab sparked by Amini's death have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
More recently, the country has been put back on edge by the death of 17-year-old Armita Garavand in a Tehran subway in October.
Garavand was pronounced dead after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While protests against the crackdown and curbs on freedoms appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to remain a flashpoint, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Iranian Activist Tabarzadi Handed New Sentence After Closed-Door Trial
Iranian political activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi, who has already been sentenced to more than 45 years on charges including "collaboration with a hostile government" and "waging war against God," has been sentenced once again, this time to four years and three months on charges of "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security."
Tabarzadi, who has been in custody for some 400 days, said in a letter obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the new sentence was handed down by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, which was presided over by Judge Iman Afshari, in a closed session.
In the letter, Tabarzadi described enduring extensive pressure during his detention, which came shortly after nationwide protests broke out over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. The unrest has led to renewed pressure on political activists.
Tabarzadi, a journalist who is also the head of the banned Democratic Front of Iran, said that the night before his trial, he was moved from Isfahan prison to solitary confinement in a detention center in Tehran under heavy security.
Tabarzadi said he did not defend himself at the court hearing because "according to the law and principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the trial must be public, independent, and held in the presence of a jury and lawyer."
His daughter, Tima Tabarzadi, told Radio Farda that her father, as previously, did not accept any of the new charges.
"My father does not have the option to choose a lawyer. A court-appointed lawyer has been selected for him, and we have no contact with him," she added, noting that since her father does not recognize the court, he will not appeal the verdict.
"His lawyer, Mohammad Moqimi, is currently outside Iran, and if he were in Iran, they would not allow him access to the case anyway," Tima Tabarzadi said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Prosecutor Charges 40 Over Deadly 2022 Blaze At Evin Prison
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office says it has charged 40 people over a deadly fire at the notorious Evin prison in October 2022. Prosecutor Ali Salehi made the announcement on November 14 but gave no further details. Eight prisoners were killed in the blaze, which officials said was caused during a fight between inmates. However, activists are skeptical of the government's claims. Sources told RFE/RL that a riot broke out at the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners. At the time, the country was being rocked by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Protester's Death Sentence Said Confirmed, Execution May Be Imminent
An Iranian court has confirmed the death sentence of 22-year-old Milad Zohrevand, a protester detained during last year's nationwide unrest, sparking concerns his execution may be imminent.
Hossein Khanjani, the prosecutor for the western city of Hamedan, told the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on November 13 that "one of the branches of the Supreme Court has confirmed the retribution sentence" against one of the defendants accused of killing Ali Nazari, a member of the IRGC intelligence service in Hamedan.
The judiciary's Mizan news agency published a similar report.
While Khanjani did not identify Zohrevand as the defendant, Dadban, a platform that provides free legal counsel to protesters and victims, referring to the prosecutor's statements in a post on social media, announced that "the Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence against Milad Zohrehvand, a 22-year-old from Malayer."
He was charged with being involved in the death of an IRGC member during protests last year in Hamedan Province over the death of Mahsa Amini. Rights groups have questioned the charges.
"Zohrevand's death sentence was confirmed in the Supreme Court while, according to informed sources, he was denied access to a lawyer during his detention, and during this time his family was under severe pressure from the IRGC Intelligence Organization not to disseminate information about him," Dadban said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Khanjani emphasized that "legal procedures are ongoing for sending to the prosecutor's office of Hamedan Province and the implementation of the sentence."
Those words and the fact that the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, triggered fears among rights activists that Zohrevand's execution may come soon.
Zohrevand was charged in the death of Ali Nazari, an IRGC agent who was part of the security forces trying to suppress street protests that occurred after a gathering of students at the Malayer Faculty of Medical Sciences following Amini's death.
The day after Nazari's death, Hossein Farsi, the deputy governor of Malayer, said that "about five people with covered faces" were seen in a car near where he was shot, but some of them "fled upon seeing law enforcement and security forces."
Security officials said six people were arrested in connection with the case.
Zohrevand was said to be one of those in the car. The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir said he was arrested under the fabricated scenario of "killing a government agent."
Since his arrest in Malayer on October 26, 2022, no information about his physical and mental condition has been available" and his family is also "under severe pressure," 1500tasvir said.
The judiciary has executed seven detainees from the nationwide protests of 2023 over the past year
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'Her Wounds Are Severe': Iranian Grandmother Asks Tehran To Help Free Israeli Granddaughter Held By Hamas
An Iranian-born grandmother in Israel pleads for the release of her 23-year-old granddaughter, Romi Gonen, after she was kidnapped at a music festival on October 7 by the extremist group Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. Aziza Khanum, whose Jewish name is Dvora Leshem, spoke to RFE/RL from Tel Aviv, where she made an emotional plea to Iranian leaders to help her granddaughter.
Iranian Education Minister Proposes Transformation Of System With Introduction Of Gender-Specific Textbooks
Iran's education minister has announced plans for a fundamental transformation of the country's educational system with the introduction of gender-specific textbooks for male and female students, suggesting a deeper ideological shift in the Islamic leadership's governance.
Rezamorad Sahraei, speaking at the Behindokht festival's closing ceremony on November 12, said the initiative signifies a significant change in Iran's approach to education and aligns with what he referred to as a "culture of modesty" being sought by authorities.
He did not provide specific details or a timetable for the implementation of gender-segregated textbooks.
The announcement comes amid a sweeping educational change in Iran, with Sahraei saying more than 120,000 schools across the nation face a "major" overhaul.
On the eve of the new academic year two months ago, Sahraei announced that nearly 20,000 school principals were changed to "create transformation in schools."
Meanwhile, Jalal Mahmoudzadeh, a Sunni representative from Mahabad in the Iranian parliament, criticized the "purification" in the government program presented last month, stating that in less than five months 15,000 to 20 thousand school principals in Iran have been sidelined for "political and ideological reasons."
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest over the past year after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a hijab violation.
The government has responded by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Journalist Rahimi Facing New Charges After Commenting On Teen's Death
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has charged journalist Zeinab Rahimi of “spreading lies and violating public decency” after she commented on the death of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who died last month after a confrontation with morality police.
Rahimi said in a social media post on November 12 that she and her lawyer attended a hearing on her case and that she was free on bail as she awaits a verdict.
The specifics of the charges against Rahimi were not specified, but she was previously summoned to court on similar charges along with economic journalist Maryam Shokrani.
Rahimi is the fifth journalist to face legal action after commenting on the death of Garavand, highlighting government's crackdown on dissenting voices in the media and its concern that the teen's death may spark unrest similar to the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Meanwhile, economic journalist Saeedeh Shafiei was summoned to serve a three-year and six-month prison sentence she received in July for alleged propaganda against the system as well as "gathering information and collusion against the system." She had been ordered to report to prison by November 14.
Another journalist, Nasim Sultanbegi, received a similar sentence in the same case.
The harsh punishments handed to journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since the death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Ray Furlong
'Scars Never Heal': Giving Birth In An Iranian Jail
For decades, Nargess Eskandari-Gruenberg would not speak about her experience of giving birth in Iran's most notorious prison. After fleeing to Germany in 1985, she worked her way up to become mayor of Frankfurt. Now, amid ongoing repression in the land of her birth, she says it's important to tell her story to bear witness "to the crimes of the regime."
- By Reuters
U.K. Lawmakers Urge Government To Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guards
British lawmakers and members of the upper house of Parliament have called on the government to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, calling it a step toward stability to the Middle East. Proscribing the IRGC would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, or carry its logo in public. The IRGC is already subject to British sanctions. In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, more than 60 lawmakers said "given the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it is now more urgent than ever to proscribe the IRGC."
Lawyer For Iranian Education Activist Summoned To Prosecutor's Office
Iranian lawyer Erfan Karamveisi says he and his client, Jafar Ebrahimi, a teacher and union activist, have been summoned to Tehran's Evin Prosecutor's Office.
“I’m required to appear within five days to address allegations of propaganda activity and spreading lies,” Karamveisi said in a post on social media on November 9.
Karamveisi noted that Ebrahimi, the spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, who has been serving a prison sentence since early last year, has been summoned as an informant in the case.
He gave no further details. Ebrahimi was temporarily released from Qezelhesar prison on October 31 for medical treatment.
The summonses come amid heightened pressure from the Islamic republic's judiciary on independent lawyers handling the cases of civil and union activists, particularly since the start of the "Women, life, freedom" protests in Iran in September 2022.
A report by a coalition of Iranian human rights activists in early June this year stated that since the nationwide protests began, at least 129 lawyers in Iran have faced judicial harassment.
Meanwhile, a wave of repression against educators has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Amini's death added impetus to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President's Visit To Tajikistan Symbolic Of Growing Rapprochement
Up-and-down relations between Iran and Tajikistan in the past decade shot up again after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's official visit to Dushanbe on November 8-9, his second trip to the Tajik capital in 18 months.
Raisi's visit to Tajikistan was symbolically important amid a rapprochement between the countries that overshadowed the relatively standard batch of bilateral agreements that were signed.
During the trip, Raisi and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, announced a historic visa-free travel agreement for their citizens and deals in trade, transportation, and culture, among others.
High-ranking visits have become a regular occurrence between the two countries in the past year -- with Iranian Defense Minister Reza Qaraei Ashtiani visiting Tajikistan in October and chief prosecutor Mohammad Jaafar Montazeri leading a judiciary delegation to Dushanbe in June.
But relations haven't always been rosy between the two Persian-speaking countries, which share close linguistic, cultural, and historical ties as well as a common key ally, Russia.
Ties were marred in the past decade by tensions that saw the severing of investment and export deals, the suspension of direct flights, and the closure of Iranian charity and culture centers in Tajikistan.
Iran angered Tajikistan in 2015 by inviting the head of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) to a conference just months after the party was very dubiously banned and branded a terrorist group by Dushanbe.
Enraging Dushanbe further, IRPT leader Muhiddin Kabiri was photographed being greeted by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the event.
The relationship plunged to a new low in 2017 when Tajik state television -- a government mouthpiece -- accused Iran of financing and ordering political assassinations in Tajikistan after a string of prominent public figures, including politicians and scholars, were killed between 1997 and 2004.
In response, Iran accused Tajikistan of making baseless, blatant lies.
On Again, Off Again
Amid the tensions, Rahmon didn't attend President Hasan Rohani's second-term swearing-in ceremony in 2017. But all seemed forgotten when Dushanbe and Tehran started mending ties and Rohani visited Dushanbe in June 2019.
In September 2020, Tajik state TV aired another controversial documentary accusing Iran of financing militant activity in Tajikistan.
Tehran called the claim a "baseless allegation" and warned Dushanbe about "the consequences of behavior" that breaches "the rules of friendly relations."
The documentary came as the Tajik Supreme Court reportedly jailed some 50 Tajiks -- former graduates of Iranian universities -- on charges of treason and religious extremism in closed-door trials.
Because the Tajik state media and the judiciary reflect precise government positions on issues, Dushanbe's motives behind delivering a new blow to its ties with Iran are unclear.
What Does The Future Hold?
Rahmon also failed to attend Raisi's inauguration ceremony in August 2021, citing a prior engagement. But the two presidents did meet the following month, when Raisi chose Tajikistan as the destination for his first foreign trip as president, coupling it with attendance at a key regional security summit.
Bilateral ties have, since then, increasingly strengthened.
In early 2022, Dushanbe and Tehran announced plans to increase bilateral trade to $500 million in future from just $121 million in 2021. And Rahmon went to Tehran in May 2022 -- his first trip to Tehran in nine years, as relations were rekindled.
Ahmet Furkan Ozyakar, a Turkish-based expert on regional politics, said Iran's "look-toward-the-east policy under President Raisi is...a noteworthy determinant in advancing relations with Dushanbe" amid Iran's severe economic problems due to Western sanctions over Tehran's controversial nuclear program.
"In the upcoming months we expect more official meetings between Dushanbe and Tehran at the ministerial level as part of this rapprochement in joint military and security agreements, along with increasing trade capacities," Ozyakar, a lecturer on international relations at Ataturk University, told RFE/RL.
But given the recent history of the ups and downs between Iran and Tajikistan, some analysts are not as optimistic.
Touraj Atabaki, a prominent Middle East and Central Asia expert, doesn't rule out the possibility of new "problems" arising in the foreseeable future. Atabaki, professor emeritus at Leiden University, says any major political changes within one of these two countries or international developments could affect relations between Dushanbe and sanctions-hit Iran.
"Tajikistan's approach to international affairs is different from Iran's approach on that matter. Challenges in the world arena might either bring them closer or break them apart -- challenges like Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine or the current [Israel-Hamas] war, which threatens to spread to the wider West Asia region," Atabaki told RFE/RL.
Iranian-Born Norwegian Man Charged Over Deadly Oslo Pride Attack In 2022
A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was on November 10 charged with aggravated terrorism for the 2022 deadly shooting ahead of an LGBT festival in the capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside a popular gay bar on June 25, 2022. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said Zainar Matapour, 44, fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd at a street corner. Before that, he took “an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group." Matapour was detained by bystanders and has refused to speak to investigators.
Under Intense Pressure, Iranian Family Of Slain Child Moves Up Memorial
The family of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy killed in last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody, commemorated the first anniversary of his death a week earlier than planned after coming under intense pressure from security forces.
The slain child's father, Meysam Pirfalak, revealed the event through an Instagram post on November 9 featuring videos of mourners at Kian's graveside, including Kian's mother, Mahmonir Molaei Rad, who has become a vocal advocate for justice since her son's death in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Fateme Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, another protester killed, reported on social media that the memorial was conducted "seven days early under the most intense security pressures." Concurrently, the "atmosphere in the city of Izeh" was said by residents to be extremely tense.
She also confirmed reports of threats against the family of Milad Saeidianjoo, another victim of the crackdown by government forces on protesters in Izeh, as they returned from Kian's memorial service. Security forces reportedly attacked Saeidianjoo's mother and sisters with weapons, detaining two of their companions and impounding their vehicle.
Fateme Heydari said this is the third instance of severe violence and threats against Saeidianjoo's family.
Kian Pirfalak became a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters when he was killed last year in Izeh when government forces opened fire on the evening of November 16, 2022. Kian's father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Government officials labeled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'They Killed One Of Us': How One Woman Joined Iran's Mass Protest Movement
The Iranian authorities continue to face protests over the treatment of women in the country. This animated account tells the story of one anonymous woman who joined the protest movement after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini died just days after her detention by the morality police in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for allegedly wearing her head scarf incorrectly. In another incident more than a year later, 17-year-old Armita Garavand died after she was allegedly attacked on the Tehran subway in October for not wearing a hijab.
While Tens Of Thousands Of Afghans Leave Pakistan For Afghanistan, Returnees From Iran Spike Too
As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan arrive in Afghanistan, there has been a much quieter exodus along its western border, where the number of Afghans coming back from Iran has doubled during the past month.
Abdullah Qayomi, head of the ruling Taliban's refugee affairs at the Islam Qala border gate in the western province of Herat, said 14,480 Afghans have arrived at the crossing Qala this week alone, with daily numbers rising from about 1,500-2,000 to 3,000-4,500.
"When Pakistan made the decision to deport our countrymen, the figures started to rise here [too]," Qayomi was quoted by AFP as saying.
Last month, Islamabad announced plans to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, sparking warnings from international aid agencies that the move could cause a humanitarian crisis.
WATCH: Thousands of Afghans forced to return to Afghanistan after a crackdown in neighboring Pakistan say they now face life in makeshift camps without proper sanitation or water.
Since then, more than 300,000 Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan, where authorities have pledged to deport more than 1.7 million undocumented Afghans.
Meanwhile, Tehran announced a similar plan that caught little attention, even though the Middle Eastern country is home to millions of Afghans. In August alone, some 46,000 Afghans returned voluntarily to Afghanistan from Iran, while another 43,000 were deported for a lack of documentation.
In an attempt to settle the issue with Tehran, a delegation led by the Taliban regime's de facto deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, is visiting Iran this week.
Still, this week Tehran banned Afghans with temporary work authorization from seeking employment.
"I'm worried because if I am fired because of lacking a work permit, how will I feed my seven-member family?” Enaytullah Alokozai, who works as an accountant for an Iranian business, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
“If I go to Afghanistan, there is no work there either. We are at an impasse,” said Mustafa, a young Afghan man who has been working in Iran for a month.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for more than four decades. Still, Tehran has often complained of the lack of international aid for hosting Afghans.
More than 70 percent of the 3.6 million Afghans who left their country after the Taliban militants seized back power in August 2021 fled to Iran.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 4.5 million Afghans live in Iran. But Tehran estimates the number to be over 5 million.
Thousands Of Desperate Afghans Make Risky Journeys Into Iran To Find Work
Despite risks to their safety, thousands of Afghans -- often undocumented -- flock into Iran to find work. Laborers in the capital of Nimruz Province, Zaranj, told RFE/RL why they take these risks. The UN estimates 2.6 million Afghans live in Iran. Many fled their homeland to escape persecution and a grinding economic crisis after the Taliban seized power in 2021.
Group Of Iranian Students Suspended For Organizing Mixed-Gender Events
Iran's Qom University of Medical Sciences has imposed academic suspensions on several students for organizing mixed-gender parties, accusing them of "undermining the social and educational structure and promoting permissiveness through social media activities."
The university's disciplinary committee secretary, Mehran Lachini, on November 8 disclosed the bans ranging from one to four academic semesters saying the disciplinary action came following an alleged uproar from students over what they called the disruptive activities of their peers.
The offenses cited included the spreading of what the university deemed as immoral content online and the organization of mixed-gender parties, which prompted an official review and the subsequent decision by the disciplinary committee.
Details regarding the identities or the precise number of students penalized were not revealed.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for just one gender to attend.
In the 1980s, some Iranian universities implemented a system where classes were divided by a curtain to separate male and female students. This measure faced opposition from Ali Khamenei, who was then president and is now Iran's supreme leader.
Over the past two decades, Khamenei has consistently stressed the importance of "Islamicizing universities" and has advocated against the organization of "mixed-gender recreational camps."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rule.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Ministry Bans Ads Using Images Of Popular Actresses Over Hijab Opposition
Iran's Islamic Guidance Ministry has banned the promotional use of images of two prominent actresses who have voiced opposition to the mandatory hijab law from the newly released film Popular.
The film's director, Soheil Beiraghi, disclosed via an Instagram story on November 8 that actresses Fatemeh Motamed-Aria and Baran Kosari were barred from having their faces used in promotional materials after Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Iran's Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen an existing ban on promotional materials featuring those who have spoken out publicly against the hijab.
Beiraghi said that in response to the ban, he removed all images from the film's promotional materials and instead printed the names of the three main cast members, both male and female.
While judicial authorities have summoned the actresses and others to court over their stance on the hijab law, the Islamic Guidance Ministry has said that due to violations of hijab regulations, these artists are now barred from working.
"It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events, Esmaeili said last month.
Katayoun Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the head scarf law.
Civil disobedience in Iran involving anti-hijab acts has increased since Amini's death. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
In a move aimed at minimizing the financial fallout of the ban, films already featuring these actors will continue to be shown, according to the ministry's Cinema Organization.
The ban has faced criticism from various quarters, including the Etemad newspaper, which argued that banning actors' faces from film promotions could harm a movie's success.
Mohammad Khazaee, head of the Cinema Organization, suggested that an apology for "unveiling" could potentially be a prerequisite for the female actors to resume work.
Riahi, who is one of the banned actresses, said the suggestion is a nonstarter.
"My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!" she wrote on social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Launches Air Strike On Site In Syria Linked To Iranian-Backed Militants
The United States launched an air strike on November 8 on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said. The strike by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. This is the second time in less than two weeks that the United States has bombed facilities used by militant groups.
Iranian Security Agents 'Violently' Arrested At Least 9 Baha'i Followers Amid Crackdown
Iran has arrested at least nine more members of the Baha’i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, and raided the homes of 20 Baha’i families in the western Iranian city of Hamadan, sources told RFERL’s Radio Farda, the latest in a series of acts by the government against the faith's followers.
Eyewitnesses described the searches conducted by the "armed" security forces as "violent." According to Radio Farda's sources, personal electronic devices, religious books and photographs, and, in some cases, cash belonging to the households searched were also seized.
The source said no information on the reason for the arrests or the whereabouts of the detained has been released. Officials have not commented on the situation.
Earlier this month, the Baha'i International Community reported a rising wave of persecution against the group, with 36 attacks in cities including Isfahan and Yazd. Additionally, 26 Baha'is, including 16 women, have been sentenced to a total of 126 years in prison, mainly for "promoting" the Baha'i faith.
The Islamic republic of Iran does not recognize the Baha'i faith, and judicial authorities have repeatedly labeled Baha'i followers as "spies and enemies," issuing death sentences, arrests, and imprisonments, while also denying them education and business opportunities.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where the faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic republic was established in 1979, at least 200 Baha'i have been executed, or arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from pursuing higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Since nationwide protests began in 2022, there has been a significant increase in the summonsing and detention of Baha'i citizens.
Iran's judiciary last month said it closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith.”
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik, Iranian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties In Dushanbe
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held talks in Dushanbe on November 8 to discuss bilateral ties, the Tajik presidential press service said. The two signed several documents, including an agreement on visa-free visits between citizens of the two countries, which share a common language, as well as memorandums of understanding on transportation, free economic zones, and joint efforts against illegal drug-trafficking. Raisi's visit was seen by many as a fence-mending move, as Tajik-Iranian ties have been frosty in recent years over Dushanbe's 2015 decision to ban the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Family Says French Traveler Sentenced By Iranian Court To 5 Years In Prison
Iran has sentenced French national Louis Arnaud, whose family says he was traveling in the country as a tourist, to five years in prison on national-security charges.
Arnaud's mother said in a statement on November 8 that her son's trial was held at the Revolutionary Court without him having a lawyer present. A statement from his family added that the 36-year-old banking consultant and "passionate traveler" was innocent of the charges.
“The accusations made against him, namely propaganda and undermining the security of the Iranian state, are completely unfounded,” Sylvie Arnaud said in the statement.
Neither Iranian officials nor the country's media have confirmed the conviction and sentence.
Arnaud was arrested on September 28, 2022 after a trip that saw him crossing through Italy, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia before heading south into neighboring Iran.
While he entered the country at a time when it was being roiled by nationwide protests demanding better living conditions and more freedoms, Arnaud's family said he had "kept a distance" from the unrest.
Iran is currently holding three other French nationals -- Cecile Kohler, Jacques Paris, and a third unidentified person -- and has attempted to link them to the protests and discredit the demonstrations by saying they were being fomented by Western governments.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre called Arnaud's conviction and violations of his basic human rights "unacceptable.”
She called for his "immediate release, as well as that of all French people arbitrarily detained in Iran."
At least a dozen foreign-passport holders are currently thought to be detained in Iran.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Activists Say Nobel Winner Mohammadi Finally Allowed Hospital Visit After Launching Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a hospital for urgent medical care after she launched a hunger strike to protest moves by prison officials to twice block her access to hospital care because she would not wear a head scarf.
Two activists close to Mohammadi said in separate social-media posts on November 8 that the Nobel laureate was now hospitalized and being examined by doctors after her state of health earlier in the week was said to be "unfavorable."
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said earlier this week that despite the "50 percent occlusion of two heart vessels" and an order from the prison doctor to "immediately send" Mohammadi to the hospital, Evin prison authorities "refused" to release his wife for proper medical care.
"Fortunately, today Narges Mohammadi was sent to the hospital for medical examinations," said Alieh Motalebzadeh, a photo journalist and women's rights activist on X, formerly Twitter.
Added Alireza Khoshpat: "My wife, Zahra Tohidi, informed me in a call from Evin prison that fortunately Narges Mohammadi was sent to a hospital outside the prison this morning for treatment."
Tohidi and Khoshpat were both arrested in September 2022 during the "Women, life, freedom" protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
After being released on bail at the end of 2022, Tohidi was charged again and subsequently sentenced to five years -- some of which was later changed to a suspended sentence -- in Evin prison for "assembly and collusion against national security."
Mohammadi's family announced on November 6 that she had launched a hunger strike after being denied access to a hospital even though the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison showed Mohammadi "is in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care."
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, life, freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Rahmani said last week that the Nobel award had ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
He also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, life, freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting it had been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by the authorities as a "fugitive accused" is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the prison system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Family Angered After Closure Of Investigation Into Son's Death During Protests
The family of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot during protests in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad is outraged after the military prosecutor's office decided to close the investigation into his death without coming to a conclusion.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
Khosrow Alikordi, a legal representative of the family, said on November 6 that the military prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi Province found insufficient evidence to prove that military or law enforcement firearms were used and led to Adinehzadeh death, prompting the dismissal of the case.
The Adinehzadeh family has stated several times that they believe special forces in Mashhad are responsible for their son's death. Despite their efforts, they have been denied access to surveillance footage that could potentially shed light on the incident, with authorities claiming technical failures or a lack of coverage for the absence of video.
Adinehzadeh was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands of demonstrators across Iran were detained during protests.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death, according to their family lawyer, Alikordi.
In addition, the family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Yoga Instructor Dies During Trial Where He Faced Possible Death Sentence For 'Propaganda'
The lawyer of an Iranian yoga instructor charged with "propaganda against the sanctities of Islam," has died during his trial at Tehran's Revolutionary Court.
Sora Askari-Rad, the lawyer representing Saeed Khademi, disclosed the death of his client on November 6, saying the 61-year-old died of a heart attack. Askari-Rad attributed the death to the intense psychological stress and anxiety experienced by his client in the courtroom,
Khademi faced the possibility of the death penalty under Iran's Islamic Penal Code if he had been convicted.
The Revolutionary Court, known for its harsh proceedings against dissidents and activists, has been described by Askari-Rad as a place of fear, even for legal professionals.
"Even for me, as a lawyer, the environment of the Revolutionary Court is terrifying, and Saeed Khademi was truly innocent and had done nothing wrong."
She insisted on Khademi's innocence, stating that the charges against him were unfounded and that his activities as a meditation and yoga instructor were wrongfully interpreted as anti-Islamic by the authorities.
Khademi's detention last year by the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence organization for a month was the first sign the regime was suspicious of his activities. The judiciary's Mizan news agency, while confirming Khademi's death, refrained from providing details about his identity or the exact specifics of the charges he faced.
Askari-Rad refuted any suggestions that Khademi had pre-existing health conditions that could have led to his sudden death, emphasizing that he was in good health prior to the trial.
The case has drawn attention to the issue of freedom of belief and the practice of nontraditional spiritual activities in Iran, which can be perceived as a challenge to the Islamic establishment.
Earlier this year, Iran executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
