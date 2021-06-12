Germany's Maas Prods For 'Flexibility, Pragmatism' As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged parties to a fresh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal to be flexible.

Maas was speaking on June 12 as delegates from Iran and a handful of world powers including the United States gathered to resume efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) that Washington abandoned in 2018.

"It is about flexibility and pragmatism from all participating parties," he told Reuters. "Playing for time is in no one's interest."

The talks, brokered by European diplomats, include indirect contacts between U.S. and Iranian negotiators meeting in Vienna.

So far, there have been five rounds, with negotiators saying early this month that the talks are heading into their most delicate phase.

The JCPOA has been in serious danger of collapse since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the pact and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran’s economy.

In response, Tehran steadily has overstepped the limits on its nuclear program spelled out in the deal that are designed to make it harder for the Islamic republic to develop an atomic bomb -- an ambition Tehran denies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sounded pessimistic recently when he told lawmakers that it remains “unclear whether Iran is willing and prepared to do what it needs to do come back into compliance."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price raised a separate issue on June 9, saying that Iran has yet to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with information the agency needs regarding potential undeclared nuclear material.

