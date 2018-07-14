Iran Says Three Militants Killed Near Iraqi Border

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed three suspected militants in a security operation conducted on July 14 in the western part of the country near the border with Iraq, state media reports.

The IRGC, in a statement carried by Iran's official news agency IRNA, said that "antirevolutionary terrorists" had planned sabotage attacks after crossing the border into Iran in the Kermanshah region.

The statement did not give the identity of the militants. Kurdish opposition fighters based in northern Iraq are active in the border areas.

Iran and Iraq share a porous border and there is little coordination between the security forces of the two countries.

Islamic State militants last year carried out coordinated attacks on the parliament building in the capital, Tehran, and the mausoleum of Iran's Islamic revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini south of the capital, killing 18 people.

Based on reporting by IRNA and Reuters