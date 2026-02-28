Iran Plunged Into Digital Darkness as Internet Blocked Amid US, Israeli Air Strikes

Iran has been plunged into a "near-total" Internet blackout as the United States and Israel carry out a massive, coordinated aerial bombing campaign across the country.

According to the Internet watchdog NetBlocks, connectivity in the country plummeted to just 4 percent of ordinary levels on February 28, severely limiting the flow of information as military operations intensify.

The digital shutdown began shortly after several Iranian news websites, including the official IRNA news agency, reported they had been targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks.

NetBlocks noted that the current disruption "matches measures" taken by the Iranian government during the 12-day conflict with Israel last June, suggesting the blackout is a state-enforced effort.

The military operation, which US President Donald Trump described as "major combat operations," was launched jointly with Israel to dismantle Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure.

In a video address, the president stated that the objective is to eliminate "imminent threats" to the American people and allies. Directly addressing the Iranian public, he declared that "the hour of your freedom is at hand," urging citizens to "take over your government" once the military phase concludes—a move signaling that the operation's ultimate goal is the collapse of the Islamic republic.

In Tehran, the strikes have targeted the highest levels of the Islamic republic’s leadership. Missiles reportedly struck the residential compounds of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masud Pezeshkian in the city’s downtown district. News wires quoting informed sources say both leaders were moved to secure locations and remain safe.

The escalation comes amid a state of emergency in Israel and a retaliatory wave of Iranian missile strikes targeting regional bases.