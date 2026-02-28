Plumes Of Smoke In Tehran After Israel Launches ‘Preemptive’ Strike On Iran

Israel carried out what it described as a "preemptive strike" against Iran on February 28, sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East and dimming hopes for a diplomatic resolution between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program.

“The State of Israel launched a preemptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

Two senior US officials confirmed to RFE/RL in Washington that "American military strikes" on Iran were underway, as reports from several Iranian media outlets noted further explosions in the Iranian cities of Tabriz and Tehran.

"The United States participated in this morning's attack and was also carrying out strikes," one senior US official said. A second confirmed the statement.

Explosions were first reported in central Tehran, with images and videos circulating on social media showing plumes of smoke rising over the city.

The Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said “several missiles” struck Daneshgah (University) and Jomhuri (Republic) streets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, said Iran's airspace has been closed.

Sirens sounded across Israel following the strike, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had instructed residents to remain near protected areas.

The military described the alert as a precautionary measure to prepare the public for the possibility of retaliatory missile fire.

The attack comes days after Iran and the United States concluded a third round of talks aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over Tehran’s nuclear activities. Another round is scheduled for next week in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Washington has increased its military presence in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is in the eastern Mediterranean and was expected to arrive in Israel on February 27.

Reuters quoted an Israeli defense official as saying the strikes were coordinated with Washington.